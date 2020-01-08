Kitchen Confidante: Plant-based restaurant coming to the Strip

Truth & Tonic is going all vegan and Mott 32 will debut a Bottomless Brunch on Sunday at Venetian/Palazzo.

The Strip is about to get its first completely plant-based restaurant, when Truth & Tonic in The Venetian/Palazzo’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness goes vegan this month. Executive chef Pete Ghione has spent the past 12 years researching ingredients that can improve health and taste delicious, and says that “anything other than plants can slow down, stop or reverse the progress to wellness.” Truth & Tonic is accessible through the third floor of Palazzo’s tower, the fourth floor of The Venetian tower, or a dedicated elevator in the Grand Canal Shoppes.

Visiting from Boulder

Frasca Food & Wine from Boulder, Colorado, will be the next restaurant featured in Vetri Cucina’s chef collaboration dinner series. Frasca’s owner and master sommelier, Bobby Stuckey, will host Monday’s four-course dinner (with options for each). Reserve a spot for the $95 experience, excluding alcohol and gratuity, at opentable.com, or by calling 702-944-5900.

Bringing on brunch

Palazzo’s Mott 32 will roll out a new brunch menu this Sunday. It’s called Bottomless Brunch, and as the name implies, the $58 cost allows guest to enjoy as many of the dim sum, assorted small plates and desserts from the menu as they desire, for up to two hours. A free-flow beverage package of bottomless signature cocktails and Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne is available for an additional $35. Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

From Capri, with love

Red Rock Resort’s Terra Rossa will host a menu takeover called A Taste of Capri from Thursday through Saturday. For those three days, the restaurant will feature a la carte and $60 prix fixe tasting menus created by the owners of Aurora restaurant and pizzeria, a celebrity hotspot on the Italian island of Capri that has been featured in Gourmet and Wine Spectator magazines.

