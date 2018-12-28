Knights’ Ryan Reaves finds golden reception for his new beer

By the time Ryan Reaves arrived at the PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road on Thursday night, his new beer had already been flowing for a few hours.

fresh off a Golden Knights victory over the Colorado Avalanche, his new beer had already been flowing for a few hours. The first kegs of Training Day golden ale had been tapped for the public at around the time the puck dropped.

For Reaves, brewing his own beer is nothing new.

“I had a beer in St. Louis, became a little bit of a beer guy,” says the Golden Knights forward. “We sold it there. It did pretty well. And I got traded to Vegas and realized there weren’t a lot of craft breweries around here. So I figured we could tap into the market.”

To do that, Reaves (No. 75 for the Knights) formed 7Five Brewing Company with his longtime friend Adam Coates. And the pair partnered with local Able Baker Brewing to create Training Day.

“I wanted something a little bit hoppy, but not too much that people are going to be scared of,” says Reaves. “People that drink Bud Light, they can come up and try it, and have a few. And people that like IPAs, like their craft beer, they can come in here and crush a bunch of them.”

The result was a golden ale for the Golden Knight. Its alcohol by volume: 5.75 (another reference to Reaves’ jersey number). But there was one big test before Reaves was ready to put his name on it.

“He came over and took a bunch of growlers over to the locker room for the team after one of the games,” says Able Baker owner James Manos. “They did a growler tasting two or three nights. He called me back, and said ‘That recipe works,’ and that’s what you’re tasting today.”

Training Day will be available at all of the local PKWY locations on Friday. And Manos promises it will be “widely available” in other valley bars next week.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.