Krispy Kreme has a sweet reward for graduates

As Las Vegas and the nation attempt to return to normalcy, Krispy Kreme is rewarding the Class of 2021.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Now through May 16, Krispy Kreme is offering a 2021 Graduate Dozen for 2021 graduating seniors — high school and college — and their families and friends, the company said in a news release.

Celebrate your fav grad w/a 2021 Graduate Dozen, for purchase 5/10-5/16! AND 5/13, seniors w/2021 grad swag gets 1 Graduate Dozen FREE at shop! Select US shops, for purchase 5/10-5/16, free for seniors ONLY 5/13 w/valid ID. While supplies last. Info- https://t.co/mdC97T1429 pic.twitter.com/r4Q95muOic — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 6, 2021

On Thursday, graduating seniors can get one 2021 Graduate Dozen free by wearing their cap and gown or other Class of 2021 paraphernalia.

Acceptable Class of 2021 paraphernalia:

— Cap and gown with 2021 tassel

— Class of 2021 apparel (T-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

— 2021 letterman jacket featuring senior status

— 2021 class ring

— Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

— Student photo ID featuring senior status

— Other Class of 2021 senior swag

The doughnuts offered in the 2021 Graduate Dozen include: chocolate iced kreme filled, strawberry iced kreme filled, cake batter filled, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles, yellow iced and original glazed.

