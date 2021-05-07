70°F
Food

Krispy Kreme has a sweet reward for graduates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2021 - 10:38 am
 
Updated May 13, 2021 - 9:10 am
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As Las Vegas and the nation attempt to return to normalcy, Krispy Kreme is rewarding the Class of 2021.

Now through May 16, Krispy Kreme is offering a 2021 Graduate Dozen for 2021 graduating seniors — high school and college — and their families and friends, the company said in a news release.

On Thursday, graduating seniors can get one 2021 Graduate Dozen free by wearing their cap and gown or other Class of 2021 paraphernalia.

Acceptable Class of 2021 paraphernalia:

— Cap and gown with 2021 tassel

— Class of 2021 apparel (T-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

— 2021 letterman jacket featuring senior status

— 2021 class ring

— Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

— Student photo ID featuring senior status

— Other Class of 2021 senior swag

The doughnuts offered in the 2021 Graduate Dozen include: chocolate iced kreme filled, strawberry iced kreme filled, cake batter filled, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles, yellow iced and original glazed.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

