60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Food

Krispy Kreme hopes to combat inflation with doughnut discount

By Dawn Allcot GoBankingRates.com
April 13, 2022 - 10:03 am
 
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their Original Glazed Donuts for the price of a gallon of r ...
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their Original Glazed Donuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas.

With the Consumer Price Index rising by 1.2% in March — gas prices increased by a whopping 18.3% last month and food prices rose an additional 1% — there’s still at least one place you can get a deal.

See: 7 Financial Habits That Improve Your Daily Life

Find: 11 Ways Warren Buffett Lives Frugally

Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their Original Glazed Donuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas. Sure, that’s a hefty sum if you’re thinking about fueling up your car. On Monday, April 11, the national average price of gas was $4.114, based on AAA gas prices. But considering a dozen Original Glazed Donuts typically costs $7.99, let’s just say the sale could be called an “inflation-beater.”

In a press release sent to GoBankingRates, Krispy Kreme explained that every Wednesday through May 4, the store would be releasing its “strategic doughnut reserve” and pricing its Original Glazed Donuts based on the national average price per gallon of regular gas from that Monday. The sale starts Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG — price per gallon — of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG — price per Original Glaze,” Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in the release. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs.”

See: The 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

Find:21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

Customers can purchase up to two dozen doughnuts per visit at the sale price at participating locations with two redemptions allowed per person. You can check the day’s average gas — and hence, doughnut — price by visiting krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump or check out the company’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. The promotion ends Wednesday, May 4.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Krispy Kreme Helps You Beat Inflation With Discounted Doughnuts

MOST READ
1
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
2
Police say fatal shooting of teen was self defense, no arrests expected
Police say fatal shooting of teen was self defense, no arrests expected
3
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
4
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
5
Mother of slain child tells grand jury she was held captive for months
Mother of slain child tells grand jury she was held captive for months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Backstreet Boys 2022 (photo credit Dennis Leupold)
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Backstreet Boys, Lady Gaga and Megadeth hit the Strip, and festivals abound across the valley in this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.