L.A. favorite beef eatery moves into The Park on Las Vegas Strip

Los Angelenos living in Las Vegas — and fans of slow-roasted beef in general — have reason to rejoice.

Housemade "wizz" garnishes a roast beef sandwich at Top Round, a famed Los Angeles restaurant that has opened a location at the Park in Las Vegas. (Top Round)

Top Round serves a variety of sandwiches, salads and sides, including curly fries. (Top Round)

Top Round's exterior as seen at the Park in Las Vegas. The restaurant opened June 6. (Top Round)

Los Angelenos living in Las Vegas — and fans of slow-roasted beef in general — have reason to rejoice: Top Round has finally opened its doors at The Park, the pedestrian-friendly entertainment zone between New York-New York and Park MGM.

Born on La Brea Avenue in the City of Angels, the brand is known for its midcentury modern signage, complete with a red championship ribbon; it has a fervent following in its birth city.

Top Round’s marquee menu choices are USDA choice beef sandwiches, which come in numerous styles like the Philly Cheesesteak with house-made “wizz,” onions and mushrooms; the Horse & Hole with Provel cheese, horseradish cream and roasted mushrooms; and the OG Roast Beef with savory jus for dipping.

Top Round’s menu expands into hand-breaded, fried chicken sandwiches made with all-natural poultry that’s been brined in buttermilk and pickle juice. On the side, curly fries can be ordered unadorned or smothered with homemade cheese sauce. There’s also a “dirty” variety featuring beef gravy, Provel cheese, caramelized onions and Round Sauce. Hot dogs, chicken wings and chicken tender are available, too. Salads include a kale selection and a house version of the traditional wedge.

On the sweet side, the menu highlights hand-dipped shakes in various flavors, including pistachio, birthday cake and a “secret” flavor shake. The eatery also features a full bar.

Sundays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 11 p.m.; eattopround.com