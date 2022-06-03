L.A. favorite beef eatery moves into The Park on Las Vegas Strip
Los Angelenos living in Las Vegas — and fans of slow-roasted beef in general — have reason to rejoice: Top Round has finally opened its doors at The Park, the pedestrian-friendly entertainment zone between New York-New York and Park MGM.
Born on La Brea Avenue in the City of Angels, the brand is known for its midcentury modern signage, complete with a red championship ribbon; it has a fervent following in its birth city.
Top Round’s marquee menu choices are USDA choice beef sandwiches, which come in numerous styles like the Philly Cheesesteak with house-made “wizz,” onions and mushrooms; the Horse & Hole with Provel cheese, horseradish cream and roasted mushrooms; and the OG Roast Beef with savory jus for dipping.
Top Round’s menu expands into hand-breaded, fried chicken sandwiches made with all-natural poultry that’s been brined in buttermilk and pickle juice. On the side, curly fries can be ordered unadorned or smothered with homemade cheese sauce. There’s also a “dirty” variety featuring beef gravy, Provel cheese, caramelized onions and Round Sauce. Hot dogs, chicken wings and chicken tender are available, too. Salads include a kale selection and a house version of the traditional wedge.
On the sweet side, the menu highlights hand-dipped shakes in various flavors, including pistachio, birthday cake and a “secret” flavor shake. The eatery also features a full bar.
Sundays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 11 p.m.; eattopround.com