La Comida restaurant in downtown Las Vegas is now La Mona Rosa

The rebranding comes as local Corner Bar Management acquires the Mexican spot

La Comida restaurant in downtown Las Vegas has been acquired as of Oct. 27, 2022, and will be rebranded as La Mona Rosa. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The pink monkey is staying.

As Corner Bar Management acquires La Comida restaurant in downtown Las Vegas, rebranding it as La Mona Rosa, the new owner says the 7-foot neon primate swinging from the building will remain as a tribute to Jenn and Michael Morton of the Morton Group, the restaurant’s former owners.

The Corner Bar portfolio includes Cheapshot, Commonwealth and Peyote in downtown Las Vegas. The addition of La Comida expands the company’s complementary bar, restaurant and nightlife offerings in the East Fremont Street area.

Executive chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo, who helm the kitchen at Peyote, will create the menu for La Mona Rosa. The menu celebrates robust flavors and the diversity of Mexican regional cooking through traditional dishes complemented by craft cocktails.

The 3,500-square-foot space seats 80 in the dining room, 15 at the bar and 24 on the patio. An open kitchen is visible from the rear of the dining room, and a 25-foot cocktail bar overlooks Sixth Street. Live entertainment and nightlife experiences are planned for the new stage.

Morton Group, whose portfolio includes La Cave at the Wynn and One Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels, is discussing opening a new La Comida at an unnamed Vegas resort hotel.

