Landmark Bellagio restaurant to reopen after 19 months

The Bellagio is the only American location for Le Cirque, the famed restaurant that operated in New York from 1974 to 2018, although there are outlets overseas.

Dameon Evers has been named executive chef of Le Cirque at Bellagio. (MGM Resorts International)

In another sign of Las Vegas’ continued recovery from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday that Le Cirque will reopen at Bellagio Oct. 28, with Dameon Evers as executive chef.

The iconic lakeside restaurant, which debuted with Bellagio in 1998, has been shuttered since the state-mandated March 2020 shutdown. Its New York flagship, which opened in 1974, closed in 2018 with announced plans to relocate, but the Bellagio jewel box is currently the only American location for the legendary restaurant. There are Le Cirques in New Delhi and Dubai and Le Cirque Signature hybrids in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Evers is a veteran of Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Beverly Hills and has worked in restaurants helmed by Gordon Ramsay and Michael Mina. He’s a native of Los Angeles.

