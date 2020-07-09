107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Food

Landmark Las Vegas restaurant Paymon’s changes name

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2020 - 6:45 pm
 
Updated July 8, 2020 - 6:55 pm

Pretty much everything was quite different in 1987 than it is now, 33 years later, but in the cases of Las Vegas and Paymon Raouf, the contrasts are particularly striking.

There were about 642,000 residents in the metro area then, which means about 2 million more people have made Southern Nevada their home in the ensuing years. And Raouf was a 26-year-old refugee from the tumult in his home country of Iran, less than a decade after the overthrow of the shah and the beginning of the American hostage crisis. Now, he’s a successful restaurateur.

Like Las Vegas, Raouf has learned to reinvent himself along the way, starting with a Middle Eastern restaurant that morphed into a Mediterranean one and eventually three, now two. And the two are being rebranded as Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen and Lounge, to reflect a more diversified menu.

When he arrived from Iran, Raouf held two full-time jobs, as a busser at the Tropicana and a dishwasher at Imperial Palace. While not working 16 hours a day, he spent the occasional day or half-day off attending community college and classes for those for whom English was not their first language.

In less than a year and a half, the back-breaking schedule and diligent savings enabled Raouf and his brother, Payam, to open the Middle Eastern Bazaar, a restaurant and market at 4147 S. Maryland Parkway. He said his was the only Middle Eastern restaurant in town, although there was one other market. After about a year, Payam Raouf left to go into teaching. And a few years later Paymon Raouf changed the name to Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe, in the same Maryland Parkway location, which remained a landmark until closing about two years ago.

Raouf said the name change reflected a more diverse menu.

“With Middle Eastern, it was very narrow,” he said. “Mediterranean was much broader and would cover more countries, like Italy, Greece, France.” The house-favorite Athens fries, for example, invoke Greece.

Jeff Ecker joined Raouf as general manager in 2000, when they opened what Ecker said was the first hookah lounge in the country. (Ecker in 2016 created Restaurant Consultants, which is contracted to operate the restaurants.)

But the success of the restaurant brought the copycats; soon it seemed like every third restaurant in town was identifying as Mediterranean. The confusion led Raouf to trademark the name in 2001.

And now he’s changing it again, to Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen and Lounge. The sign is scheduled to change Thursday on the location at 8380 W. Sahara Ave. and Friday at 9855 S. Eastern Ave.

“The main reason is the same — to broaden it from Mediterranean,” Raouf said. “It opens up our hands to bring in trendier produce as we move forward. We have tacos and chicken tandoori, and we have some Persian dishes that are not really Mediterranean. People these days want a lot more.”

And how; the original 12 items on the menu have expanded to four pages. But some of the foundation dishes have endured.

“The falafel, the gyros, the salads, the kebabs — all of those were original items that we still have,” he said. “A lot of these items are my mother’s recipes. Those are always the best kind.”

Besides his restaurants, which normally employ about 65 people, Raouf has been active in the community, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada and as past chairman of the Nevada Restaurant Association.

That long-ago immigration to the United States was sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, and neither has forgotten the connection.

“We’re happy that we perhaps had some small involvement in Paymon’s success as he turned a small neighborhood restaurant into one of the best Mediterranean restaurants in Vegas,” said Thomas A. Roberts, president and CEO, in an email. “He is a great example of the wonderful gifts and treasures that refugees bring to our community.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
3 arrested in Las Vegas prostitution online sting
3 arrested in Las Vegas prostitution online sting
2
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
3
No Mask Nevada PAC protests Sisolak mandate in Henderson
No Mask Nevada PAC protests Sisolak mandate in Henderson
4
Las Vegas heat will near 1939 record by Monday
Las Vegas heat will near 1939 record by Monday
5
More layoffs ahead for hotel-casino workers
More layoffs ahead for hotel-casino workers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
In the Dark
Controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum Laurie Thomas discusses the new exhibit at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, In the Dark, in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST