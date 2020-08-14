Landry’s Kitchen will ship steaks and seafood right to your door

The company, which has local restaurants including Mastro’s Ocean Club and Morton’s the Steakhouse, has packages available for home cooking.

The 21-Day Seafood Habit is scaled to serve two (alcohol not included). (Landry's)

Recognizing that many people remain somewhat reluctant to dine out, restaurant companies have been dreaming up new ways to help them eat in. The latest: Landry’s Kitchen from Landry’s Inc., the parent company of Las Vegas restaurants Mastro’s Ocean Club, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, The Palm Restaurant, Morton’s the Steakhouse and others.

Landry’s Kitchen offers a variety of steak cuts and seafood varieties packed for home delivery. There also are a number of packages, such as the 21-Day Seafood Habit for Two, which contains six portions of Atlantic salmon, Caribbean red snapper, Chilean sea bass, rainbow trout and skin-on New Zealand King salmon and three 2-pound bags of peeled, deveined, tail-on Gulf shrimp. It’s $399.99.

At the other end of the spectrum is the Backyard Boil Package, with five pounds of Gulf shrimp and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. seafood seasoning, for $44. Skin-on rainbow trout fillets are priced at $16 for two or $28 for four, and Certified Angus Beef T-bones $79.99 for two or $149.99 for four. Recipes and videos make the cook-at-home process a little easier.

Orders come “individually wrapped or packaged as noted in the item’s description page and packed in an insulated cooler with dry ice to maintain optimum temperature.”

To order or for more information, visit landryskitchen.com.

