Las Vegas-area restaurants offer new dishes, dine-in meal deal

Pork tenderloin with peach chutney and apple butter mustard at Carson Kitchen. (Eugene Dela Cruz, OneSeven Agency)

New comfort food at Carson Kitchen

Carson Kitchen, 124 S. Sixth St., has introduced a new menu with comfort-food dishes such as cheese and crackers with pub cheese and lavash, $11; German potato salad with whole-grain mustard and chives, $9; and pork tenderloin with peach chutney and apple-butter mustard, $21. carsonkitchen.com.

More for vegans at Honey Salt

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., has introduced a new vegan menu with such choices as Summerlin Crudite, an heirloom tomato salad, a roasted vegetable pizza and a slow-roasted cauliflower steak with sweet corn succotash, peas, oven-roasted tomatoes and chimichurri. honeysalt.com.

Dinner for two at Grimaldi’s

Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria, which has several locations in Southern Nevada, is offering a $24 dine-in meal deal for two: a 12-inch traditional cheese pizza, small house salad and two glasses of Coppola red or white wine. grimaldispizzeria.com

Campfire brew at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee has released a new beverage, Campfire Cold Brew. The cold-brew coffee is mixed with chocolate milk, “toasted mellow” flavor, with Soft Top Sweet Cream cream and a chocolate drizzle. It’s available through the end of the month at the company’s 12 Southern Nevada locations. dutchbros.com

