Las Vegas-area restaurants offer new dishes, dine-in meal deal
Carson Kitchen has added comfort-food dishes while Honey Salt has more vegan choices, Grimaldi’s has a meal deal for two and Dutch Bros offers a campfire-themed cold brew.
New comfort food at Carson Kitchen
Carson Kitchen, 124 S. Sixth St., has introduced a new menu with comfort-food dishes such as cheese and crackers with pub cheese and lavash, $11; German potato salad with whole-grain mustard and chives, $9; and pork tenderloin with peach chutney and apple-butter mustard, $21. carsonkitchen.com.
More for vegans at Honey Salt
Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., has introduced a new vegan menu with such choices as Summerlin Crudite, an heirloom tomato salad, a roasted vegetable pizza and a slow-roasted cauliflower steak with sweet corn succotash, peas, oven-roasted tomatoes and chimichurri. honeysalt.com.
Dinner for two at Grimaldi’s
Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria, which has several locations in Southern Nevada, is offering a $24 dine-in meal deal for two: a 12-inch traditional cheese pizza, small house salad and two glasses of Coppola red or white wine. grimaldispizzeria.com
Campfire brew at Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Coffee has released a new beverage, Campfire Cold Brew. The cold-brew coffee is mixed with chocolate milk, “toasted mellow” flavor, with Soft Top Sweet Cream cream and a chocolate drizzle. It’s available through the end of the month at the company’s 12 Southern Nevada locations. dutchbros.com
Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.