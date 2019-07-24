97°F
Las Vegas bakery creates whimsical cupcakes for Shark Week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2019 - 7:34 pm
 

In honor of Shark Week — the Discovery Channel’s week of shark-centric programming — Freed’s Bakery has created themed cookies, an under-the-sea cake and these great white cupcakes.

The light vanilla cupcakes are topped with ocean-blue cream-cheese frosting and a fondant dorsal fin, but best of all there’s a bright-red strawberry-puree filling, just to remind you that you might need a bigger boat.

They’ll be available during Shark Week from Sunday through Aug. 4, or on request with 48 hours notice (which means you can choose another flavor, too) and they’re $3.75 each.

Freed’s Bakery is at 9815 S. Eastern Ave., and Freed’s Sweet Shop at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

