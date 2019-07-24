Las Vegas bakery creates whimsical cupcakes for Shark Week

Freed’s Bakery starts with vanilla cake, decorates it with blue icing and a dorsal fin, and adds strawberry-puree filling.

In honor of Shark Week, Freed’s Bakery has created shark cupcakes. (Freed's Bakery)

In honor of Shark Week — the Discovery Channel’s week of shark-centric programming — Freed’s Bakery has created themed cookies, an under-the-sea cake and these great white cupcakes.

The light vanilla cupcakes are topped with ocean-blue cream-cheese frosting and a fondant dorsal fin, but best of all there’s a bright-red strawberry-puree filling, just to remind you that you might need a bigger boat.

They’ll be available during Shark Week from Sunday through Aug. 4, or on request with 48 hours notice (which means you can choose another flavor, too) and they’re $3.75 each.

Freed’s Bakery is at 9815 S. Eastern Ave., and Freed’s Sweet Shop at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd.

