Just in time for the start of football season, Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas is offering Raiders-themed cupcakes.

The cupcakes, which come in chocolate or vanilla and feature buttercream icing, will be at Freed’s flagship location at 9815 S. Eastern Ave. every Raiders’ game day.

They can also be ordered in advance.