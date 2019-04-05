Las Vegas Ballpark adds Border Grill offshoot to culinary lineup

BBQ Mexicana’s ballpark menu will include the Burnt Ends Burrito. (Peter Harasty Photography)

Peter Harasty

Peter Harasty

Peter Harasty

BBQ Mexicana’s ballpark menu will include the BLTA Salad (Peter Harasty Photography)

Peter Harasty

The heavy hitters have arrived.

The culinary lineup for the Las Vegas Ballpark — which already included an ace in esteemed celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis — hit all-star level Friday with the announcement of BBQ Mexicana from Border Grill chef/owners Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken and executive chef Mike Minor.

The fast-casual sister brand to the venerable Border Grill, BBQ Mexicana will be located in the outfield when the ballpark opens for play Tuesday in Downtown Summerlin. In addition to De Laurentiis, the culinary team includes Strip veteran Brian Howard, whose Sparrow + Wolf has attracted a Chinatown cult following, and local favorites The Goodwich, Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, Me Gusta Tacos, Tenaya Creek Brewery and cocktails by Modern Mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim.

BBQ Mexicana’s menu will include the Burnt Ends Burrito with chipotle coleslaw, manchego and barbecue mole sauce; Smoked Tofu Bowl with cilantro lime rice, habanero barbecue sauce, charred corn relish, crispy quinoa and smoked almonds; and the BLTA Salad, with baby romaine, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, mesquite-smoked bacon, chile lime ranch and garlic croutons. And of course margaritas.

Among the other highlights: De Laurentiis’ signature orzo meatballs, lemon-ricotta cookies and Frosé, a frozen rosé-based drink topped with a basil leaf; Howard’s Flydogs such as the Heater, a griddled hot link with Calabrian chili relish, Kewpie mayo, spicy mustard and grated Parmesan cheese, and the footlong Hercules, wrapped in bacon and topped with dry-aged beef chili, onion jam and pickled mustard seed; The Goodwich’s build-your-own mac and cheese and apple pie a la mode; Ferraro’s meatball subs and Sicilian pizza; Capriotti’s cheese steak and Bobbie sandwiches; and Me Gusta Tacos’ pork belly banh mi, chicken, carnitas and vegetarian tacos.

The signature beer is Aviator Ale by Tenaya Creek Brewery, with a refreshing edge suitable for hot weather, and Abou-Ganim’s cocktails include the Turbulence, a blend of Tito’s Vodka, Galliano L’Aperitivo, fresh lemon sour and orange juice.

Sarah Camarota, hospitality experience curator for the ballpark, said food-service plans took into account the emotional connections people tend to have with baseball. And she said it’s fitting that the food would be different than that served at other ballparks, “particularly since it is in Las Vegas — absolutely the right place to take an elevated approach. The program is centered on elevated classics.”

There will be other food options aplenty, most of them served from carts to evoke an “urban food hall” with enough variety to keep fans from getting bored during the 70-game home season. Kids will get their own Hungry Hotshots meal — a hot dog with apple slices, a fruit drink and Lay’s potato chips for $7. And for those who just want a basic beer and a hot dog with ketchup, the concession stands will serve their needs.

Other pricing that has been announced: 16-ounce domestic beer, $9; jumbo beef Hebrew National hot dog on a potato bun, $6; Red Rock Tots sweet-potato tots, $6; a giant soft pretzel, $6; and popcorn, $4.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.