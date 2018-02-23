Las Vegas bar offers Fruity Pebbles French toast

A Las Vegas bar is letting you be a kid again with their famous French toast.

“Hendertucky Toast,” which is available at all three Born and Raised locations, features French toast that’s covered in Fruity Pebbles cereal and topped with whipped cream, strawberries and blueberries. It’s also served with whiskey maple syrup on the side.

Born and Raised Executive Chef Aaron Raeder said he came up with the recipe while cooking at home for his kids. Raeder said he grew up in Henderson, making the item extra special when it was introduced to the Born and Raised menu.

