Las Vegas bar serves a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Looked at one way, traditional Thanksgiving dinner is mostly a crashing bore. Bland turkey not worth the trouble. Mashed potatoes? Sweet potatoes? Rich and dull. Stuffing (at base, a sponge for sticks of butter) sometimes stirs the holiday loins, but only by sexing things up with bacon or sausage.

This year, if you’ve a mind to trump tradition, you could stop by The Golden Tiki. The Chinatown bar is again hosting a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, inspired by the annual animated TV special in which Charlie Brown and friends prepare a hodgepodge holiday meal because they lack cooking skills.

The Golden Tiki is serving that meal — pretzel sticks, popcorn, jelly beans, gourmet buttered toast — on a pingpong table, just like in the Peanuts special.

The meal also launches the bar’s five new seasonal cocktails, including a CB Cooler built with Jack Daniel’s Rye and Apple, a Holiday Bird in Chinatown featuring duck fat-infused Cognac, and a Pumpkin Batida with two styles of cachaça.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving runs 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 23. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite Peanuts character. Make reservations at thegoldentiki.com/reservations. Must be at least 21 attend.

In another tryptophan twist, the Gold Spike is presenting its seventh annual Turnt-giving bowling event, in which the sacred birds are wrapped in duct tape, then heaved down two turkey lanes in the backyard of the downtown hang.

Folks who can knock down at least six pins in two attempts receive a free sponsored draft beer or cocktail, and for every bird bowled, the Gold Spike will donate two turkeys to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, according to a statement.

Turnt-giving begins at 10 p.m. Nov. 23 and also features drink specials and local DJs Exodus and Bizpunk. Free admission. Visit goldspike.com.

On Thanksgiving Eve, famed as one of the most bibulous evenings of the year, Corner Bar Management is hosting Drinksgiving, a cornucopia of cocktails and events at five of its properties on a block of downtown Las Vegas.

Cheapshot begins things at 7 p.m. with a circus and burlesque variety show, then continues at 10 p.m. as a piano bar. We All Scream, where art meets ice cream, is offering complimentary cupcakes and whiskey shots with live music at 10 p.m. At Discopussy, resident DJ 530 performs at 10 p.m.

Commonwealth, a two-story cocktail bar, presents its weekly Latin night with DJ sets by Revo, Exile and AR, while Lucky Day, a tequila and mezcal bar, features Snapback, a night of classic hip-hop and RNB. Both are at 10 p.m. Visit cornerbarmgmt.com for details.

