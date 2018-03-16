Las Vegas bar serving green Dole Whip for St. Patrick’s Day

Craving a taste of Disneyland? A Las Vegas bar is serving up green Dole Whip in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

(Courtesy The Golden Tiki)

The Golden Tiki will offer its St. Patrick’s Day-themed Dole Whip in three different varieties: Standard Dole Whip ($6), Dole Whip with pineapple juice ($9) and a Dole Whip float with rum ($12).

Golden Tiki’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration will also include live performances by The Unwieldies, Bogtrotter’s Union, and Professor Rex Dart starting at 9 p.m.

