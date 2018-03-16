Food

Las Vegas bar serving green Dole Whip for St. Patrick’s Day

By Caitlin Lilly reviewjournal.com
March 16, 2018 - 10:12 am
 

Craving a taste of Disneyland? A Las Vegas bar is serving up green Dole Whip in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Golden Tiki will offer its St. Patrick’s Day-themed Dole Whip in three different varieties: Standard Dole Whip ($6), Dole Whip with pineapple juice ($9) and a Dole Whip float with rum ($12).

 

 

A post shared by The Golden Tiki Las Vegas (@goldentiki) on

 

Golden Tiki’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration will also include live performances by The Unwieldies, Bogtrotter’s Union, and Professor Rex Dart starting at 9 p.m.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.

