Food

Las Vegas bars offering special Valentine’s Day cocktails

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2023 - 8:06 am
 
Lucky Day, the downtown tequila and mezcal bar, is showcasing a Love Buzz cocktail on Valentine ...
Lucky Day, the downtown tequila and mezcal bar, is showcasing a Love Buzz cocktail on Valentine’s Day. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The Hotline Bling cocktail from Level 1 of The Chandelier bar in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas ...
The Hotline Bling cocktail from Level 1 of The Chandelier bar in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas could be a Valentine's Day 2023 sip. (Ashley Marie Meyers)

Cocktails, to paraphrase Ben Franklin, are constant proof that God loves us and loves to see us happy. For some Valentine’s Day love and happiness, consider these libations:

— Espresso martinis are having a moment again, including the outstanding iteration for $18 at Vesper Bar in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

— Also at The Cosmopolitan, on Level 1 of The Chandelier, there’s a Hotline Bling harnessing Ketel One Peach Botanical Vodka, passion fruit liqueur, lime, mango, a zhoosh of Champagne, a sizzle of Pop Rocks ($18).

— Heading downtown, we find Peyote offering the Can I Call You Rose? (vodka, maraschino liqueur, raspberry syrup, grapefruit, rose water), and a Hanky Panky (gin, sweet vermouth, fernet, orange). Served Feb. 10-12 for $15 each.

Lucky Day, the downtown tequila and mezcal bar, is showcasing a Love Buzz (mezcal, prickly pear, lime, chartreuse, a cake pop pairing) on Valentine’s Day for $15.

— Back on the Strip, a stop by Toca Madera might yield La Enamorada, made with tequila, guava, coconut, amaro, banana, pineapple and lime for $17.

◆ ◆ ◆

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard expands from Henderson to Summerlin with its Friday debut in the food court at Red Rock Resort. Amanda Zayon and her husband, Howard, own the two Nielsen’s. The first 100 customers on opening day receive a free cone.

◆ ◆ ◆

Vic’s Las Vegas, a jazz club and Italian bistro at Symphony Park, is set to open Feb. 10. The space also encompasses a separate lounge and gaming bar. Chef Miguel Magana creates a menu that unites Italian staples and American favorites. Look for appetizers, flatbreads, sandwiches, pastas and more.

◆ ◆ ◆

Executive chef Joe Valdez has introduced new lunch, dinner and dessert menus for Table 34 in Henderson. The menus follow the recent acquisition of Table 34 by Batch Hospitality, led by industry veterans Evan Glusman, whose family founded Piero’s Italian Cuisine, and Constantin Alexander.

Among the new dishes: sesame barbecue pork belly with sesame-tahini barbecue sauce and coleslaw; a Table 34 burger blending short rib, brisket and chuck steak; salmon ravioli in sherry cream sauce; and hunter’s chicken made with cippolini onions, mixed mushrooms, mashed potatoes and tomatoes.

Table 34 has also undergone an interior remodel that includes new art, revamped flooring and an expanded bar area with new countertops. The restaurant is at 600 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 180.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.

