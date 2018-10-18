Las Vegas bars, restaurants to raise money for breast cancer research

In recognition of October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local restaurants and bars have announced special pink foods and cocktails, with a portion of sales donated to organizations promoting breast cancer awareness and research.

In recognition of October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local restaurants and bars have announced special pink foods and cocktails, with a portion of sales donated to organizations promoting breast cancer awareness and research. This is not intended to be a complete list. All of the listed specials are available until the end of the month.

Beauty & Essex, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: #DRINKPINK cocktail, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Aperol, grapefruit and lime, $18, with $1 donated to American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Chocolate mousse and raspberry cordial, with strawberry milk ice cream and chocolate streusel, $14, with 10 percent of proceeds donated to the ACS program.

Benihana, Westgate: Frozen Cherry Blossom Lemonade, with $2 donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops: Vojito, made with Devotion Black and Blue vodka, fresh blackberries, blueberries, lime and mint, $13, with $1 donated to Susan G. Komen of Southern Nevada.

Estiatorio Milos, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Pink with a Purpose, with Empress gin, Amalia Brut sparkling wine, simple syrup, lemon, raspberry, blackberry and pineapple, $19, with $3 donated to breast cancer research.

Garrett Popcorn Shops, Miracle Mile Shops and garrettpopcorn.com: Buy a signature pink tin of Garrett Mix for $33 and get a second tin for someone affected by breast cancer.

Lavo, Palazzo: #DRINKPINK cocktail, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Aperol, grapefruit and lime, $18, with $1 donated to American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Oreo Zeppole dusted with pink sugar, or strawberry milkshake with whipped cream and pink sprinkles, $12, with 10 percent of sales donated to the ACS program.

Lawry’s the Prime Rib, Hughes Center: For each bottle of J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon purchased for $117, $3 will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Ri Ra, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place: Pink Grapefruit Martini, with Absolut vodka, Fentimans Pink Grapefruit Tonic and a slice of fresh grapefruit, $15, with $1 donated to Susan G. Komen of Southern Nevada.

Station Casinos: Pink-themed desserts at Grand Cafes at Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort and Palace, Sunset, Texas, Boulder and Santa Fe Stations; Cafe Fiesta at Fiesta Henderson; and Lucky Penny at the Palms, with a portion of proceeds donated to Susan G. Komen Nevada and American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Tao, The Venetian: #DRINKPINK cocktail, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Aperol, grapefruit and lime, $18, with $1 donated to American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Giant Pink Fortune Cookie, filled with white and dark chocolate mousse, $12, with 10 percent of sales donated to the ACS program.

Therapy, 518 Fremont St.: Pink Lady, with Don Q rum, Oro Pisco, Razzmatazz raspberry-flavored liqueur, Raspberry Real, simple syrup, lemon juice, club soda and lemon, and Rosey Mary, mezcal with lemon juice, rosemary simple syrup and egg white topped with Malbec, $10 each, with 50 percent of proceeds to breast cancer research.

