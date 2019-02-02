Las Vegas bites worth rooting for during the Super Bowl

Clam Chowder (Smoked Burgers & BBQ)

L.A. Mini Hot Dogs (Smoked Burgers & BBQ)

Golden Wings (PT's Entertainment Group)

Wagyu Slider BLTs (Robert Irvine's Public House)

L.A. Strip Dip (Holsteins Shakes and Buns)

G.O.A.T. Burger (Holsteins Shakes and Buns)

Lobster Roll (595 Craft & Kitchen)

Bulgogi Street Tacos (595 Craft & Kitchen)

PT’s Taverns

The 60 PT’s throughout Nevada will go through close to 1,000 pounds of Golden Wings on Sunday, plain or tossed in their signature sauces: Buffalo extra-hot, mango habanero, Carolina reaper, Buffalo hot, hoteriyaki, Buffalo medium, Cajun spice, gold fever, sweet chile, barbecue, Buffalo mild, bourbon, Asian BBQ, lemon pepper, teriyaki, garlic Parmesan, salt and pepper, Korean barbecue and kalbi. Served with ranch or blue cheese dip, Golden Wings are $7 to $30, boneless wings $6 to $26.

Multiple locations, pteglv.com

Robert Irvine’s Public House

Robert Irvine’s 2.4.6 Wagyu Slider BLTs are available — yes — in pairs, quartets or half dozens. The beef, bacon, lettuce and tomato are topped with PH Sauce and pickles, and crispy onions are piled on top, $12, $22 or $30.

Tropicana, 702-739-2307, troplv.com

Holsteins Shakes and Buns

At Holsteins, you can show your loyalty by the burger you choose: The G.O.A.T. Burger, with beef patty, crab cake, creamy coleslaw, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion, or the L.A. Strip Dip, a dry-aged patty with shaved prime rib, creamy steak sauce, borracho onions and Gruyere cheese on a baguette with jus. They’re $19.50 each and available through Sunday.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Smoked Burgers & BBQ

Smoked’s barbecue feast includes two team-themed items in addition to pulled pork, wings and much more. The New England clam chowder is a classic version, with potatoes, smoked bacon, onion and parsley. L.A. mini hot dogs (not pictured) are bacon-wrapped Los Angeles dogs with jalapenos, onions, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde. The party costs $125, which includes a seat and as much as you can eat.

The Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-836-2096

595 Craft and Kitchen

595 Craft and Kitchen’s in tune with the Super Bowl city zeitgeist with two themed specialties. Bulgogi street tacos are made with sweet sesame soy-marinated ribeye with caramelized sweet onions, scallions, toasted sesame and red-chile-paste aioli, $7 for two. And the lobster roll (not pictured) is the steamed crustacean tossed with mayo, fresh lemon juice, celery and scallions, served in a buttered split-top roll with a side of double-dipped fries, $17.

4950 S. Rainbow Blvd., 702-586-1050, 595craftandkitchen.com