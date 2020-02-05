Las Vegas bottles of bubbly celebrate Golden Knights

In other culinary news, Mr. Coco at Palms receives award, several restaurants open their doors, while a longtime Henderson Greek spot closes.

Las Vegas-based Beau Joie Champagne has released two limited-edition bottles to honor the Vegas Golden Knights. Clad in an armorlike covering, they’re hand-painted locally, sport the team’s logo in enamel and are designed to resemble the team’s home and away uniforms. They’re available at local retailers and online at beaujoiechampagne.com, where they’re $99 each.

Mr. Coco lauded

Mr. Coco at the Palms won the New Bar Concept of the Year award from the Nightclub & Bar Media Group, which will host the Nightclub & Bar Show in Las Vegas March 30 to April 1.

Openings and closings

Divine Dosa & Biryani, from the team behind Mint Indian Bistro, has opened at 3049 Las Vegas Blvd. South, in the Gold Key Shops next to Encore. Native to South India, the dosa is a thick crepe-like bread made with rice batter; Divine serves more than 30 types, such as plain, masala, butter, onion, butter-onion and paper dosas, which are particularly thin and crisp. They’re served in the traditional manner, with chutneys and sambhar, a spicy lentil curry. And there’s a 4-foot dosa for those who like a challenge. The restaurant also serves Indo-Chinese dishes, biryani, samosas, kebabs, naan and more and has a lassi bar. Call 702-987-1500 or visit divinedosa.com.

Kyklos Greek Cafe, that rare independent restaurant inside a mall food court, closed Sunday night after 18 years at the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson. In a Facebook posting, owner Sophocles Frangakis thanked his parents, wife, children and customers, some of whom he saw grow from children into adulthood. Frangakis said his brothers, with whom he founded the restaurant, will take it over and operate it under a different name.

Diablo’s Cantina, the popular, two-story restaurant and bar that lost its location when the Monte Carlo transitioned into Park MGM, has opened at The Mirage. This is the second current Strip location for Diablo’s, which opened at Luxor last year.

California Fish Grill, which has a partnership with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program, has opened at 6560 S. Rainbow Blvd. The California-based company has 29 locations in that state. Visit cafishgrill.com.

Salt & Ivy Cafe & Patio Bar has opened at Aria, serving breakfast, lunch, small bites and dinner in the space on the second-level promenade formerly occupied by Herringbone.

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches has opened a second Las Vegas spot, at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway. The company will celebrate the opening Thursday with free sandwiches for the first 25 Instagram followers in line starting at 10 a.m., and $5 sandwiches all day. Two sandwiches exclusive to the new spot near UNLV are the Hey Reb, a fried chicken sandwich with Swiss cheese and Ike’s teriyaki glaze, and Nevada Southern, a vegan fried chicken sandwich. Visit loveandsandwiches.com.

Dutch Bros Coffee has opened a new location at 4360 N. Rancho Drive. Visit dutchbros.com.

We’re told Baguette Cafe, which has been in an office park at 8359 W. Sunset Road since 2009, will be moving to The Bend, the J Dapper retail project across from Ikea. Dapper said the cafe will expand its menu to include charcuterie plates and a wine bar.

