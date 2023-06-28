76°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Las Vegas brewery creates beer featuring Nevada’s new state flower: The traffic cone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2023 - 6:47 am
 
Able Baker Brewing Co. in downtown Vegas is debuting its Nevada State Flower, a hazy double IPA ...
Able Baker Brewing Co. in downtown Vegas is debuting its Nevada State Flower, a hazy double IPA “celebrating” Nevada’s new official bloom: the traffic cone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Looked at one way, the orange traffic cones endemically infesting Las Vegas are like ranks of thorns — pricking and jabbing and gashing motorists with detours, delays, closures and vehicular snarl. But where some see thorns, others see flowers. In a way.

On Monday, Able Baker Brewing Co. in downtown Vegas will debut its Nevada State Flower, a hazy double IPA “celebrating” Nevada’s new official bloom: the traffic cone.

“They’re everywhere,” the product description says of the cones. “Bright orange and seemingly in full bloom year-round. No matter where you turn, cars from all over are lined up to stare at them. No one is there to maintain them. No one even knows how or why they’re there, or for how long. With each passing day it feels like more pop up.”

Able Baker’s advice for handling these poxy posies? Let the other car in. Cue some relaxing music. And look forward to enjoying the IPA when you reach your destination.

Able Baker is no stranger to nomenclature at once evocative and cheeky.

The brewery, at 1501 S. Main St., is named for the first two atomic shots in the Operation Ranger weapons testing at the Nevada Test Site in 1951. Atomic Duck, Able Baker’s mascot and its signature brew, pays homage to the duck that, local lore has it, was the only animal to survive the atomic blasts. And the brewery’s current tap list includes Impale’d Ale, Our Cha Tah cream ale and Cherry Berry BANG! BANG! fruit beer.

When traffic cones drive you to drink, Able Baker has the sips.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
2
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, man in custody
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, man in custody
3
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
4
Derek Carr says Raiders made his wife cry
Derek Carr says Raiders made his wife cry
5
Knights shut out at NHL awards show, but show off Stanley Cup
Knights shut out at NHL awards show, but show off Stanley Cup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

A new exhibit showcasing Liberace, the Barrett-Jackson car auction and the return of the DjangoVegas! jazz festival highlight this week’s lineup of things to do.

More stories
Lucky Handel’s customers will get free ice cream for a year
Lucky Handel’s customers will get free ice cream for a year
Hundreds of meal deals across Las Vegas for Restaurant Week
Hundreds of meal deals across Las Vegas for Restaurant Week
Salt & Straw ice cream, 5 other eateries opening in Las Vegas
Salt & Straw ice cream, 5 other eateries opening in Las Vegas
8 essential vegan restaurants in Las Vegas
8 essential vegan restaurants in Las Vegas
Mexico City restaurant group opens its 1st location in Las Vegas
Mexico City restaurant group opens its 1st location in Las Vegas
Makers & Finders to open Henderson location
Makers & Finders to open Henderson location