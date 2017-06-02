Las Vegas celebrates National Donut Day — VIDEO

There is a sweet celebration all across the valley today in honor of National Doughnut Day. ‘Tis the season on this first Friday of June for frosting, sprinkles, and deliciously doughy treats. Doughnut shops, both local and chain, are celebrating with some great deals: some without any purchase necessary and some just supporting a great cause.

Here are the freebies and events to look out for today:

Crunch Donut Factory, located near UNLV and in North Las Vegas, is offering a free doughnut with any purchase today. And they’re open until midnight if you’re looking for a late-night snack.

Pink Box Doughnuts, with locations in Las Vegas and Henderson, will be donating a portion of their proceeds throughout the day to The Salvation Army. This organization popularized doughnuts during WWI and began honoring volunteers in 1938 with National Doughnut Day.

Downtown, The Donut Bar is giving away a free Birthday Cake Donut to the first 500 people to stop by their shop.

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving one free doughnut with any purchase.

Krispy Kreme is giving out one free doughnut of your choice today—no purchase necessary.

If you stop by a Smith’s today, you can get a dozen doughnuts for only $2.99 with your card.

You dough-nut want to miss out on the celebration!

