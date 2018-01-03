Las Vegas chef at Sunset Station comes from family of chefs

Las Vegas native Christopher Hall got his start in the restaurant business as a child, the son of now-retired chef Stanley Hall.

Cristopher Hall, room chef at Pasta Cucina restaurant, at Sunset Station casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas native Christopher Hall got his start in the restaurant business as a child, the son of now-retired chef Stanley Hall. “I used to hang out in a multitude of his offices, depending on which property he was at,” which included Station Casinos and the old Continental, he said.

He got his first job at age 14 1/2 as a prep cook at the former Hot Rod Bar and Grill in Henderson, where his brother was executive chef. Increasingly responsible positions followed at Sunset Station, a local country club, Green Valley Ranch Resort and Boulder Station.

Two years ago he was named assistant room chef at Sonoma Cellar steakhouse at Sunset Station and in February was promoted to room chef at Pasta Cucina, also at Sunset Station.

Review-Journal: Always in your fridge?

Hall: Fresh fruit, vegetables.

Currently obsessed with?

Cars. It’s a passion my dad and I have always shared.

Newest Las Vegas discovery?

AYCE, the new buffet at the Palms.

Favorite indulgence?

Dry cured meats and cheeses.

I never eat …

Beans. Pretty much any kind of beans.

Favorite brunch at home?

Eggs Benedict. You can do so many things with them.

Best tip for home cooks?

Use fresh ingredients. Make sure you keep a variety of vegetables and fruits.

What are you working on?

We recently redid the whole menu, trying to roll forward successfully, bring in some new people. The whole restaurant’s completely different. It’s been a challenge.

