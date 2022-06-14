89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Food

Las Vegas chef Jamie Tran doesn’t win James Beard Award

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2022 - 5:50 pm
 
Updated June 13, 2022 - 5:56 pm
Chef Jamie Tran at her restaurant The Black Sheep on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (E ...
Chef Jamie Tran at her restaurant The Black Sheep on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After nearly four months of anticipation in Las Vegas food circles, acclaimed local chef Jamie Tran was not named best chef in the Southwest category of the 2022 James Beard Awards. The announcement was made Monday evening at a gala celebration at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Tran owns and operates Black Sheep, an Asian-inspired eatery in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

She was in fierce competition against four highly respected chefs from Arizona and New Mexico. The award went to Fernando Olea of Sazón in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In late February, Tran was named a semifinalist for the regional best chef award alongside Gina Marinelli (La Strega, Harlo Steakhouse & Bar) and Aibin Xing (Big Dan Shanxi Taste).

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Baseball aligns 2nd base with 1st and 3rd … after 135 years
Baseball aligns 2nd base with 1st and 3rd … after 135 years
2
4 new restaurants to open in Henderson’s Water Street District
4 new restaurants to open in Henderson’s Water Street District
3
CARTOONS: How the cavemen vote
CARTOONS: How the cavemen vote
4
Raiders add veteran cornerback
Raiders add veteran cornerback
5
LETTER: Let’s go after the gun makers, the automakers and the liquor providers
LETTER: Let’s go after the gun makers, the automakers and the liquor providers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST