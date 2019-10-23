Las Vegas chef lineup set for vegan dinner at James Beard House

Executive chef of Searsucker Jessica Perlstein, left, Vegans, Baby founder Diana Edelman, center, and owner of Desert Bloom Eco Farm Claudia Andracki talk during the recreation of the Vegans, Baby James Beard Dinner, hosted at Catch Las Vegas at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

The chef lineup and menu have been announced for the second Las Vegas vegan dinner this year at New York’s James Beard House curated by Diana Edelman, founder of the website Vegans, Baby. The five-course dinner Nov. 13 will start with a beetroot-apple duo by L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon’s Jimmy Lisnard, followed by butternut squash soup by Jessica Perlstein (Searsucker), broken rice congee from Roy Ellamar (Harvest) and a king oyster mushroom entree from Andrew Carroll (Catch). The dessert, apple cider cheesecake, will be created by MGM Grand’s Cynthia Inguanzo.

Tickets are $180 ($140 for James Beard Foundation members) at jamesbeard.org. For those who can’t make the trip to the Big Apple, the team will re-create the dinner Nov. 20 at Catch at Aria. Those tickets are $140, which includes a Champagne reception and beverage pairing, and go on sale Wednesday through Eventbrite and at facebook.com/vegansbaby.

Score a beer promo

Able Baker Brewing is offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. In honor of No. 75, the brewery will offer 0.75-liter mugs of Reaves’ 7Five Brewing products (Training Day Golden Ale and Dawn Breaker Lager) for $5.75. And if Reavo scores a goal, anyone with one of those beers on a running tab at the time will get it, and refills throughout the game, free.

Chefs collaborate

Vetri Cucina will celebrate one year atop the Palms with a special installment of its ongoing guest chef series. Marc Vetri will collaborate with Dan Krohmer (Other Mama, Hatsumi, La Monja) on a Nov. 19 dinner. Among the dishes on the five-course menu: langoustine soup with shaved lamb tongue, corzetti with snails and a mixed grill of baby goat, duck and sausage with sweetbread gratin. Tickets are $130, including gratuity, with an optional $100 wine pairing, at secretburger.com. There’s no word on whether Vetri will play guitar, as he did at his recent collaboration with James Trees.

‘Yelloween’ dinner set

Khai Vu and his team at Mordeo Wine Bar, 5420 W. Spring Mountain Road, are getting into the holiday spirit a week early with a special “Yelloween” dinner Thursday night. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume to win prizes. The name is a reference to sponsor Vueve Cliquot’s yellow-label Champagne, a glass of which will be included in the $58 four-course dinner, and which will be half-off for anyone who wants more than that.

A unique honor

Longtime Las Vegas restaurateurs Tommy and Donna Rocker will be inducted as honorary royal family by the Las Vegas Consulate of the Ivory Coast at 8 p.m. Friday at Tommy Rocker’s Mojave Beach Grill & Bar, 4275 Dean Martin Drive. Tommy Rocker, who’s also an entertainer, said the couple were brought to the attention of the country’s vice consul by a member of his band who’s from the Ivory Coast. The Friday event will include a royal dress ceremony, live music, a fashion show and a fundraiser for Children of the Future International, which is dedicated to serving children through entertainment.

Sightings

Actress Zoey Deutch and Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, at separate tables at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Actor/comedian George Lopez at Mr. Coco at the Palms.

