Las Vegas chef to launch bao cart at Golden Knights game

Owner/restaurateur Marc Marrone on the rooftop of a future restaurant he's developing at 201 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Former Tao Group chef Marc Marrone will serve food at T-Mobile Arena tonight as the Vegas Golden Knights attempt to clinch a playoff spot in their game against the Minnesota Wild.

Marrone, who left his position as West Coast corporate chef for the entertainment giant in February, will debut a neighborhood concept he’s developing called Graffiti Bao during the game.

As previously reported, while he’s developing an Italian restaurant called Italian Graffiti for the new Bend shopping complex and a rooftop venue downtown, Marrone is hoping to open Graffiti Bao in a still undisclosed neighborhood within the next few months. It’s that more casual concept, inspired by his travels to Asia, that he’s bringing to T-Mobile. The hardcore Golden Knights fan promises it’s inspired by his quest for food that’s practical to eat while watching a game.

Look for Marrone at the top of the escalators in front of Section 12. Game time is 7 p.m.

