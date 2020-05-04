Las Vegas’ chefs named James Beard Award finalists

Dan Krohmer and James Trees were named finalists for Best Chef: Southwest.

Dan Krohmer, shown here at his Other Mama, is a finalist for Best Chef: Southwest in the 2020 James Beard Awards. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas chefs Dan Krohmer and James Trees were announced Monday as finalists for Best Chef: Southwest in the 2020 James Beard Awards.

Both chefs were nominated for their first restaurants — Other Mama, at 3655 S. Durango Drive, for Krohmer and Esther’s Kitchen, at 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., for Trees. Both have gone on to open additional restaurants, La Monja and Hatsumi at Fergusons Downtown, for Krohmer, and Ada’s at Tivoli Village, for Trees.

Krohmer and Trees advanced from the semifinal round that also included Nicole Brisson, late of Locale Italian Kitchen, and Alan Ji of Mott 32 at The Venetian, and 16 other chefs.

The Southwest division encompasses Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma as well as Nevada. There are four other chefs in the finalist round, three from Arizona and one from New Mexico.

The winners originally had been scheduled for Monday, but both the semifinals and the finals were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation said the announcement of the winners is “still a work in progress.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.