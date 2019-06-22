China Poblano

Palms

Scotch 80 Prime

Scotch 80 puts a fresh spin on gazpacho with this white version, which has asparagus, grapes, toasted almonds and cucumber, $12.

Palms, 702-942-7777, palms.com

China Poblano

China Poblano’s Gaspacho Morelia is a mix of seasonal fruits with a touch of lime, finished with fresh orange segments, radish, queso fresco and chile pequin, $12.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Jaleo

At Jose Andres’ Jaleo, Tichi Gazpacho is a classic Spanish chilled tomato soup with pipiranna, which is a cucumber, tomato and bell pepper relish, $12.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Americana

English peas star in this cold soup, along with marinated prawns and coconut foam, $10.

2620 Regatta Drive, 702-331-5565, americanalasvegas.com

Julian Serrano Tapas

This traditional spring/summer soup from southern Spain has a tomato base with vegetables, croutons and lobster meat (or make it vegan, sans lobster), $16.

Aria, 702-590-8520, aria.mgmresorts.com