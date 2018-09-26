Las Vegas chefs share secrets for scrambled eggs

Chefs tend to have their own ideas about how to do things — even something as mundane as scrambled eggs. Here are 17 Las Vegas chefs and 17 methods, separated by differences large and small.

Chef Steve Young pours sea salt as he prepares to make soft scrambled eggs at Edge Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Young used butter, milk, sea salt and chive to make creamy, soft scrambled eggs. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chef Steve Young stirs the eggs as he makes soft scrambled eggs at Edge Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Young used butter, milk, sea salt and chive to make creamy, soft scrambled eggs. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chef Steve Young sprinkles chive on his soft scrambled eggs at Edge Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Carlos Buscaglia's scrambled eggs (Carlos Buscaglia)

Chef Anthony Santori at Santa Fe Station on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Carlos Buscaglia, Hexx Kitchen + Bar, Paris Las Vegas

Whisk eggs with mascarpone cheese or flavored cream cheese and salt. Cook on medium heat with coconut oil, stirring frequently, and finish with fresh cracked pepper.

Penny Chutima, Lotus of Siam

A little bit of fish sauce, a little bit of milk, a little bit of salt and then we whisk it. Put it on a frying pan and just scramble them up.

Francisco “Paco” Cortes, El Dorado Cantina

Brown chorizo in butter over medium heat. Right next to that in the same pan, add fresh eggs with a touch of heavy cream and salt and pepper. Once the chorizo is browned and the eggs start to cook, scramble it all together until cooked through but not overdone.

Marcus Fortunato, Boteco

Boil water in a saucepan. Once the water comes to a boil, crack three eggs into a glass bowl and mix in 1 to 2 tablespoons of butter. Place the glass bowl over the pan with boiling water and, using a whisk, immediately beat eggs and butter (the butter does not need to be fully incorporated) and add a bit of salt and pepper. Using a rubber spatula, continue folding eggs until silky and creamy. Garnish with fresh chives.

Scott Green, PT’s Taverns

Break 2 to 3 eggs (as fresh as possible) into a bowl, season with salt and pepper and whisk rapidly until they begin to gain volume and start to foam. Place 8-inch non-stick saute pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 ounce unsalted butter. While butter is melting, whisk eggs continuously. Swirl melted butter around bottom of pan and add eggs. Let them begin to set and then, starting from the outer edge, use a rubber spatula to move the edges to the middle all the way around the pan continuously until fully cooked. Transfer to your plate and drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil.

Brian Howard, Sparrow + Wolf

Start with 2 farm-fresh eggs and 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise, which keeps the eggs perfectly moist and fluffy and prevents overcooking. Lightly beat with a fork, season with salt and pepper and grate in a small amount of Parmigiano-Reggiano. Melt a small amount of butter in a saute pan on medium-low heat. Add eggs and gently move them from side to side to set large curds. Finish by scrambling through the entire process until the eggs are softly set.

Jainine Jaffer, Shiraz

Crack eggs in a bowl and combine with a pinch of salt and fresh cracked black pepper, and pour into a lightly buttered pan on medium low heat until they become fluffy. Just at the end, take the spatula and break the eggs to scramble them so they don’t deflate.

Jean Paul Labadie, Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House, MGM Grand

Scramble the eggs really well so the whites aren’t showing. Season just before it goes in the pan. Warm the butter until it just starts to melt before adding the eggs. Besides that, don’t mix it too much, I like larger pieces and definitely nice and moist. As for flavorings, it’s usually just cheese.

Talen Lancaster, Therapy

Crack four or five brown eggs into a bowl and lightly beat until the yolks are broken and smooth. Add a little bit of salt and pepper and a touch of heavy whipping cream; mix again until incorporated. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat and add just a touch of butter. Slowly add eggs and stir with a rubber spatula to break them apart. Continue stirring just until the eggs are barely cooked and still have that silky-smooth texture.

Antonio Martinez, Mi Casa Cantina, Silverton

Use half oil, half butter and 3 to 4 eggs. Season with salt and pepper and cook over medium heat. Let them rest for several seconds.

Bruno Morabito, Sid’s Cafe, Westgate

Crack the eggs into a bowl and add a small amount of cream, or creme fraiche if you have some. Whisk them together. Heat a non-stick saute pan over medium and melt a small amount of butter in it. Season eggs with salt and pepper and add to the pan while it is warming. Stir with a rubber spatula while they firm up and come together, cooking them just until they are nice and fluffy.

Joe Mosconi, DW Bistro

Place 3 to 4 of the freshest eggs possible and 1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream in a glass bowl. Whip gently until combined and then add a pinch of salt. Heat a non-stick pan over medium for 30-45 seconds. When the pan is hot, adjust heat to low, place 1 tablespoon of butter in pan and allow to melt. Then add the egg mixture. As the eggs begin to set, gently move them around in the pan using a rubber or silicone spatula. Turn off the heat and while the eggs are still wet, drizzle in some extra-virgin olive oil and a small amount of butter. Gently stir until set. Quickly remove and garnish with Jacobsen Salt from Oregon.

Ronnie Rainwater, Delmonico, The Venetian

Whisk the eggs thoroughly with salt and a couple of grinds of black pepper. Take a couple of tablespoons of cold butter; incorporate the cold butter and eggs in a nonstick sauce pan over medium heat, constantly stirring with a rubber spatula. As the eggs slowly heat, take the pan off, using the residual heat to continue to cook the eggs. (This is similar to the technique used when making hollandaise sauce, except instead of stopping the cooking, you cook a little bit longer for really nice, creamy, almost custardy eggs.)

Anthony Santori, buffet and catering, Santa Fe Station

Stick to eggs, salt, pepper and butter. Crack the eggs in a bowl and whisk them. Melt butter in a pan; slow and low is the key. Add your eggs and salt and pepper to your liking. Fold the cooked edges towards the middle. Take them out of the pan before you think they are done, because scrambled eggs will keep cooking from residual heat and get dry and tasteless if cooked too long.

Garry Valiente, Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar, Linq Promenade

Scramble the eggs. In a well-seasoned cast-iron skillet, place a generous spoon of whole butter and the egg mixture. Stir slowly with a rubber spatula over medium heat to not over-cook the eggs. Just before the eggs set up completely, add a mixture of grated jack and Oaxaca cheese to make it extra creamy.

Doug Vega, Double Helix, Town Square

Using medium heat, heat a nonstick pan and add a pat of butter. Once melted, add a mixture of scrambled eggs, a touch of cream and salt and pepper. Working from the outside of the pan to the center, use a spatula to scramble and fold the eggs until they’re soft scrambled.

Steve Young, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate

Crack the eggs and add a touch of salt, a splash of whole milk and a few small cubes of butter. Whisk very thoroughly for approximately 30 seconds. Add a small amount of butter to a cold pan and heat, waiting for it to get foamy. Add the eggs and stir on low to medium heat with a small rubber spatula until they begin to firm up. Remove from heat and let them finish cooking with the residual heat from the pan. Add a small pinch of chives.

