Las Vegas chefs to honor late colleague with tribute dinner

Ten of Las Vegas’ top chefs will come together next Monday to pay tribute to a late colleague with a collaborative dinner.

Chef Bobby Silva will be remembered in a tribute dinner on Monday, April 5. (Eric Gladstone)

Some of Las Vegas top chefs, bartenders and businesspeople are coming together on April 5 to remember the late Bobby Silva. (Eric Gladstone)

The local culinary world was shocked and saddened last week by the news of chef Bobby Silva’s death. The 39-year-old had been working as chef de cuisine at Brian Howard’s Sparrow + Wolf since January, and his local resume included stints at many of Las Vegas best-known restaurants, alongside some of the valley’s most accomplished chefs.

Monday night, from 6:30 to 9:30, 10 of them will join forces at Fremont Street’s Vegas Test Kitchen to prepare a meal inspired by their friend. Proceeds will benefit Silva’s family.

With Howard, chefs Gary LaMorte (Honest Hospitality), Justin Kingsley Hall (Main St. Provisions), Nicole Brisson, Shaun King, Brian Lhee (Majordomo Meat and Fish), Sung Park (Sliced Sushi), Bill Kang, Marc Marrone (Graffitti Bao), Roy Ellamar (Harvest), and Johnny Church (Johnny C’s Diner) will take part in the event. Cocktails will be provided by The Sand Dollar Lounge’s Anthony Jamison, David Cooper of Spaghetty Western, Sparrow + Wolf’s Alysss Ocampo and Beer Zombies.

The chefs and mixologists will offer their creations throughout Vegas Test Kitchen’s indoor and outdoor spaces. Dan Fester will provide the entertainment, and there will be a live auction of items donated by other local chefs and restaurants.

Tickets are $125 and can be bought online at secretburger.com. Those who can’t attend but still want to contribute are being encouraged to buy tickets for members of the culinary community who would like to attend but are unable to pay. Those who would like to help the family in another way can make a donation to the GoFundMe page set up for his memorial service and to benefit his two sons, gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-bobby-silva.

