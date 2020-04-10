61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Food

Las Vegas chefs use Facebook, Instagram to connect to fans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2020 - 11:25 am
 
Updated April 10, 2020 - 12:13 pm

Chef Ronnie Rainwater improvises with a coffee scoop to form Delmonico Steakhouse Loaded Potato Croquettes in his home kitchen, later pointing out to the Facebook Live audience that the Jordan Slides he’s wearing as he cooks are “Technically not chef shoes.” A rainy day forces Border Grill’s Mike Minor to roast peppers indoors, over a gas burner, as his wife films him making fajitas in their kitchen. As chefs who have either closed their kitchens or transitioned them to a takeout-only model take to social media to connect with their fans, they’re frequently forced to improvise.

“I hardly ever did anything from the home kitchen,” admitted Charlie Palmer, as he was preparing to launch a weekly Instagram Live series called Pigs and Pinot on Thursday. “It’s a lot different than being in an environment where basically anything you want is at your fingertips.”

For food TV fans accustomed to seeing chefs working in luxurious studios with virtually unlimited supplies, there’s something kind of charming about watching them improvise in their homes or in an understocked restaurant. But that’s just one reason to visit your favorite chef’s social media feed to watch them cook. Whether you’re looking for tips, recipes, the chance to follow along at home, or just something totally adorable, there’s probably a Las Vegas chef making home videos that will help keep you from going stir crazy in your own kitchen.

While many local chefs are cooking online these days, here are five of our favorites.

The Great Chef Vicente, aka Chef Vincent Pouessel (@the_great_chef_Vicente at Instagram, facebook.com/vincent.pouessel.9)

The lowdown: Mon Ami Gabi’s Vincent Pouessel walks you step-by-step through the creation of everything from a loaf of bread to a lasagna to a chocolate tarte in this series of videos. Shot by his daughters in his home kitchen, he dispels all notions of fine French chefs being stuffy and staid.

Why you should watch: In addition to learning how to cook something delicious, you sometimes get to see Pouessel’s dance moves.

Don’t miss: The sushi episode is fantastic. Seeing a chef who once ran the kitchen of Aureole in Mandalay Bay roll canned tuna and day-old rice, using aluminum foil in place of a bamboo matt, is must-see IGTV.

Pigs and Pinot with Charlie Palmer (@chefcharliepalmer on Instagram)

The lowdown: After 15 years, COVID-19 forced Aureole’s Charlie Palmer to postpone his annual Pigs & Pinot festival in Napa this year. So he’s taking it virtual in a weekly live Instagram TV broadcast every Thursday at 1 p.m. Pacific.

Why you should watch: Every week, Palmer will share the screen with a different sommelier to discuss a select pinot noir while he cooks a pork dish to accompany it. Ideally, you’ll be able to order some wine to accompany the meal you’re learning to make.

Don’t miss: In the debut episode, which premiered April 9, we get the lowdown on Palmer’s efforts to start a vineyard, which weren’t very well received at first.

Adventures of Brix!, starring Brix Howard (facebook.com/brianhoward1204)

The lowdown: Sparrow + Wolf’s chef/owner Brian Howard mans the camera as his 4-year-old son Brix walks us through the creation of dishes such as lamb chops, cinnamon rolls and Detroit-style pizza.

Why you should watch: Whether he’s cooking in his chef coat, or what appear to be his pajamas, Chef Brix is probably the most adorable local chef cooking today.

Don’t miss: Brix’s impression of Captain Hook, inspired by the shape of the mixer, in part one of the pizza episode.

Cooking With Nina, starring Forte Tapas’ Nina Manchev (@fortetapas on Instagram Live, facebook.com/forte.tapas)

The lowdown: When Nina Manchev launched this Sunday afternoon series, which allows home cooks to pre-purchase the ingredients needed to cook along at home, she sold a grand total of eight kits for the first installment. Her fourth, set for April 12, has sold over 100, and her partners, SecretBurger.com, are lining up additional hosts for their own lessons (such as DW Bistro’s Bryce Krausman, who will make scones this weekend).

Why you should watch: The ability to order the ingredients in advance, pick them up curbside and cook along at home, makes this the easiest interactive experience we’ve found.

Don’t miss: The April 5 installment is the go-to episode because it not only marks the switch to a more professional broadcast, but also features one of Forte’s most beloved dishes: the cheese and egg-filled Georgian bread boat, adjarski khachapurri.

Cooking Lessons with Chef Vic Vegas (www.facebook.com/StJudesRanch)

The lowdown: After appearing in more than 50 episodes of various food TV shows, including a season on Food Network Star, Sinful Subs chef/owner Vic Vegas (Vic Moea) is taking it old-school with these DIY videos for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. He’ll host a cooking lesson every Saturday during the shutdown, transitioning to a monthly series afterward, with plans to compile all the recipes in a St. Jude’s Ranch for Children Cookbook.

Why you should watch: Starting with this Saturday’s episode (Easter baked ziti), Las Vegas viewers who donate at least $10 to St. Jude’s Ranch for Childrenwill be entered to win the dish Vegas makes on the air, which will be delivered by Vic and the St. Jude’s Ranch CEO to the winner’s home.

Don’t miss: While the debut episode (April 4) may not have been planned as well as future installments, watching Vegas create an Italian frittata with ingredients he had lying around (including Funyons and microwavable mac & cheese cups) is priceless.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5250. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
3 Walmart workers at 1 store test positive for coronavirus
3 Walmart workers at 1 store test positive for coronavirus
2
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
3
Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas
Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas
4
Man killed during meeting to sell computer near Summerlin
Man killed during meeting to sell computer near Summerlin
5
MGM Resorts resets shows to June 1; CirqueConnect back online
MGM Resorts resets shows to June 1; CirqueConnect back online
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More