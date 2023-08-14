Las Vegas eateries donating proceeds to aid Maui wildfire relief

Golden Tiki and Island Sushi & Grill are two spots on the Ninth Island helping folks affected by the Maui disaster.

The Golden Tiki in Chinatown Las Vegas is assisting with Maui wildfire relief in August 2023 by offering a special shot, with proceeds going to the relief. (The Golden Tiki)

Island Sushi & Grill in Henderson is donating a percentage of its plate lunch sales in August 2023 to Maui wildfire relief. (Island Sushi & Grill)

In the latest dispatches from the Las Vegas restaurant front, here are two spots on the Ninth Island helping folks affected by the Maui wildfires:

■ Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road, is offering $5 Maui Strong shots while supplies last, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Kākoʻo Maui, a fund organized by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. The shots are made from Koloa, Kuleana and Lemba rums, plus guava, passion fruit, pineapple, citrus and coconut cream.

■ Island Sushi & Grill, 9400 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 103, Henderson, staffed mostly by native Hawaiians, including executive chef Lee Villalun, is donating 10 percent of every sale of a Hawaiian plate lunch through Aug. 25 to Kākoʻo Maui. There also will be a donation bucket, with 100 percent of monies collected going to the fund.

◆ ◆ ◆

Three Square Food Bank announced almost $222,000 was raised during Las Vegas Restaurant Week, June 5-16. The money will supply almost 665,000 meals to more than 247,000 food-insecure people in the Las Vegas Valley. More than 6 million meals have been provided through Restaurant Week since 2007. More than 230 restaurants participated this year, serving almost 50,000 customers.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, Henderson, is presenting a four-course dinner featuring Chilean, Argentinean and New Zealand wines from the Kobrand Wine & Spirits portfolio paired with Gaetano’s Italian dishes. Among the pairings: Kurobuta pork chop and Italian chimichurri with Montes Alpha chardonnay (Chile) and Alta Vista Terroir Selection malbec (Argentina). Cost: $125 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: email info@gaetanoslv.com or 702-361-1661.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Stove NV, 11261 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200, Henderson, welcomes its new mixologist, Jackson Walton, formerly of The Pepper Club by chef Todd English, and celebrates its recently acquired full liquor license with cocktails by Walton. Among these are a BBL made with Brazilian lemonade; a Bath Water with vodka, blue curaçao and plum wine foam; and a Call Me Honey balancing Casamigos reposado, honeydew liqueur and foamy egg white.

◆ ◆ ◆

Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 106, recently introduced a prix fixe menu with choice of five appetizers, five main courses, three sides and two desserts. The main course choices include pan-seared Atlantic salmon and a 7-ounce braised beef short rib. Cost: $60, with wine wine pairings $25 additional. Reservations: localelv.com or 702-330-0404.

