Las Vegas eateries offer free burgers if you have correct name

California Burger at Fleming's (Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar)

If you’ve been craving a burger lately, it may be that you’re receiving subliminal messages, because May is National Burger Month and Tuesday is National Burger Day. And Las Vegas restaurants are marking the occasions.

If you have any variation of “ham” or “berg” in your legal name, you can get a free burger of your choice (except double burgers and build-your-own burgers with more than three toppings) between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday at any of the eight Distill or two Remedy’s locations in the valley. One burger per qualifying customer, dine-in only,

Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas has created a special Green Goddess Burger with avocado, Swiss cheese and green goddess dressing and will serve it from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. It’s $15.95.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab at the Forum Shops at Caesars is extending the celebration a little longer, through the end of the month. Joe’s Corned Beef Beer Cheese Burger is an 8-ounce patty topped with thinly sliced corned beef, beer cheese sauce, mayo, yellow mustard and pickles on a toasted bun and served with french fries, $18.95.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, which has locations at 8721 W. Charleston Blvd. and in Town Square, is extending it even further — through the end of the summer. Fleming’s burger special is a glass of Caymus cabernet sauvignon or Mer Soleil Reserve pinot noir with a choice of the prime, California or mushroom farro burger for $30, in the bar area only.

And the food truck at The Pool at the Plaza downtown has introduced two new burgers, the double cheeseburger and the Impossible Burger. Both come with lettuce, Plaza Sauce, tomatoes, griddled onions and American cheese on a potato bun, both are served with fries, and they’re $14 each.

