Las Vegas eatery serves ‘ginormous’ 8-person burger — VIDEO

This burger is certifiably “ginormous.” Truffles n Bacon Cafe made this specialty burger just for the Food Network’s “Ginormous Food” program.

You Can Only Get This 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This burger is certifiably “ginormous.”

Truffles n Bacon Cafe made this specialty burger just for the Food Network’s “Ginormous Food” program.

The Belly of the Beast is the 11-pound version of the reasonably-sized Hot Beast burger.

The Belly of the Beast burger is made with two pizza-sized Angus beef patties, thick slices of pork belly and a cheesy mixture of tomatoes, serrano chiles, Tater Tots and a lot of Hot Cheetos.

The burger is stacked between layers of spicy Korean mayo, barbecue sauce, ranch and four sunny side up eggs on a dense sourdough bun.

To get it, you’ll need to order 72 hours in advance. Bring a minimum of seven friends to help you split the burger — and the $85 tab.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

8872 S Eastern Ave #100