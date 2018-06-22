Las Vegas eatery serves ‘ginormous’ 8-person burger — VIDEO

This burger is certifiably “ginormous.”
Truffles n Bacon Cafe made this specialty burger just for the Food Network’s “Ginormous Food” program.
The Belly of the Beast is the 11-pound version of the reasonably-sized Hot Beast burger.
The Belly of the Beast burger is made with two pizza-sized Angus beef patties, thick slices of pork belly and a cheesy mixture of tomatoes, serrano chiles, Tater Tots and a lot of Hot Cheetos.
The burger is stacked between layers of spicy Korean mayo, barbecue sauce, ranch and four sunny side up eggs on a dense sourdough bun.
To get it, you’ll need to order 72 hours in advance. Bring a minimum of seven friends to help you split the burger — and the $85 tab.
