Las Vegas eatery serves sandwiches stuffed with pasta

A northwest Las Vegas eatery’s “Fat Baby” sandwich is a combination of a sandwich and your favorite pasta dish.

Two variations of the "Fat Baby" sandwich at Amano Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fettuccine alfredo "Fat Baby" sandwich at Amano Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Diet … What diet? An eatery in the northwest Las Vegas Valley has concocted a dish that you’ll likely want to add to your “cheat meal” list.

Created by chef Jason Weber at Amano Las Vegas, 5601 N. Tenaya Way, No. 106, in June, the “Fat Baby” is a combination of a sandwich and your favorite pasta dish.

The $13 creation starts with a half loaf of bread slathered in garlic oil and butter then sprinkled with cheese. Then the bread is hollowed out and stuffed with even more cheese. After getting toasted for a few minutes, it’s on to fillings: bacon, spaghetti sauce, noodles. It’s topped off in a mix of sauce and melty cheese.

The restaurant will make any of its pasta dishes as a “Fat Baby” sandwich. The eatery says fettuccine alfredo is its biggest seller.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.