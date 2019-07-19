Las Vegas’ first doughnut festival planned

Whether you’re a fan of bear claws or you prefer glazed, you’ll soon be able to celebrate doughnuts in all of their glory at Las Vegas’ first doughnut festival.

Donut Fest Las Vegas, which is being held Nov. 17 at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas, will feature about 10 vendors with their sweet treats on display for attendees to sample. The event will have beer samples, a doughnut eating contest, prize giveaways, a photo booth, a “Sweet ‘n Goody Bag” and more.

While the full lineup of participating vendors is still being finalized — to be announced closer to the event — organizers confirmed that local favorite Real Donuts #1 will be participating. Additionally, Vegas Cake Pops and ProDonuts, a mobile donut shop based in California that does events in California and Nevada, will be on hand for the event.

Attendees will help determine “Vegas’ Favorite Donut” after sampling the treats.

Those interested in attending can purchase either general admission or VIP tickets by visiting http://donutfestlasvegas.eventbrite.com.

