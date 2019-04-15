Las Vegas food and drink deals available for Tax Day

Grimaldi's

Farmer Boys

Schlotzsky's

One of life’s few guarantees — and not, usually, a positive one — taxes are a certainty today, the Internal Revenue Service’s annual day of reckoning. And to help ease the sting, a number of national chains are offering free or discounted food.

You can counter those tax woes with a caffeine punch at Dunkin’ Donuts. DD Perks Rewards members (download the app to sign up) can get a medium hot or iced coffee for $1 all day.

Farmer Boys, which has eight locations in Southern Nevada, is offering two breakfast burritos or two Double Big Cheese burgers for $10.40, all day, no limit and no coupon required.

At Grimaldi’s, which has five outlets in the valley, you can get a 16-inch Traditional Cheese pizza for $10.40, while supplies last.

Schlotzky’s, which is at 5119 W. Charleston Blvd. and in the Excalibur, is offering a small The Original sandwich free with the purchase of a medium-sized drink and chips.

And as part of its annual National Chill Out Day promotion, Kona Ice is giving out free shaved ice. The trucks will be parked at Sam’s Club at 2650 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas from 2 to 4 p.m.; at Truman Orthodontics, 10000 W. Sahara Ave., from 3 to 5 p.m.; and at Centennial Hills Hospital, 6900 N. Durango Drive, from 3 to 6 p.m.

