Las Vegas’ Four Seasons creates ‘sugary wonderland’ — PHOTOS

Four Seasons executive pastry chef Jean-Luc Daul has been crafting a sugary holiday scene at the hotel every year since it opened its doors in 1999, much to the delight of customers.

A Santa Claus and a snowman figurine at the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Small figurines at the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A house made of sugar at the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Extra hands from the kitchen assist to lift the giant house that will be the focal point of the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul and pastry cook Frank Pedroza push the giant house that will be the focal point of the winter village as pastry cook Mallory Jones watches on at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. It will take the crew around six hours to set the village up. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pastry cook Courtney Williams hot glues pieces for the giant house that will be the focal point of the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pastry cook Frank Pedroza smooths out frosting at the base of the giant house that will be the focal point of the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. The frosting took 250 pounds of powdered sugar and five gallons of egg whites. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pastry cook Mallory Jones, left, and pastry cook Courtney Williams smooth out frosting at the base of the giant house that will be the focal point of the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pastry cook Mallory Jones, from left, pastry cook Courtney Williams, and pastry cook Frank Pedroza smooth out frosting at the base of the giant house that will be the focal point of the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pastry cook Mallory Jones, from left, pastry cook Courtney Williams, and pastry cook Frank Pedroza smooth out frosting at the base of the giant house that will be the focal point of the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pastry cook Frank Pedroza, left, and pastry cook Mallory Jones smooth out frosting at the base of the giant house that will be the focal point of the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pastry cook Frank Pedroza, left, and pastry cook Mallory Jones smooth out frosting at the base of the giant house that will be the focal point of the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pastry cook Mallory Jones prepares the base of the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pastry cook Mallory Jones and pastry cook Frank Pedroza hold up the base of the winter village as pastry cook Courtney Williams adjusts electrical parts below at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pastry cook Mallory Jones, from left, pastry cook Frank Pedroza, and pastry cook Courtney Williams and smooth out frosting at the base of the giant house that will be the focal point of the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pastry cook Frank Pedroza, and pastry cook Courtney Williams smooth out frosting for the cover of snow at the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pastry cook Frank Pedroza smooths out frosting as snow at the base of the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pastry cook Frank Pedroza smooths out frosting as snow at the base of the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul adds a street light made of fondant to the winter village as pastry cook Courtney Williams smooths out frosting at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. The village in all will use 92 pounds of fondant. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The frosting alone takes 250 pounds of powdered sugar and five gallons of egg whites. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The frosting alone takes 250 pounds of powdered sugar and five gallons of egg whites. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The frosting alone takes 250 pounds of powdered sugar and five gallons of egg whites. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The #VegasStrong remembrance at the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The frosting alone takes 250 pounds of powdered sugar and five gallons of egg whites. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The frosting alone takes 250 pounds of powdered sugar and five gallons of egg whites. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The frosting alone takes 250 pounds of powdered sugar and five gallons of egg whites. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The frosting alone takes 250 pounds of powdered sugar and five gallons of egg whites. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The frosting alone takes 250 pounds of powdered sugar and five gallons of egg whites. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The frosting alone takes 250 pounds of powdered sugar and five gallons of egg whites. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The frosting alone takes 250 pounds of powdered sugar and five gallons of egg whites. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A snowman figurine at the winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The frosting alone takes 250 pounds of powdered sugar and five gallons of egg whites. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul uses cooked sugar as an adhesive on a sugar Christmas tree for a giant winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul attaches parts of a sugar Christmas tree together for a winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul attaches parts of a sugar Christmas tree together for a winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul attaches a star to a sugar Christmas tree for a giant winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul places sugar Christmas trees, all to be used for a winter village, at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul places sugar Christmas trees, all to be used for a winter village, at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Sugar christmas trees, all to be used for a winter village, at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul cuts part of a house out of sugar fondant for a winter village at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Fondant is attached to foam board to maintain its shape. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul attaches a balcony made of sugar to a house at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The piece will be a part of the annual winter village. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul adds cooked sugar to a sugar fence for a house at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The piece will be a part of the annual winter village. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul adds cooked sugar to a sugar fence for a house at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The piece will be a part of a winter village. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul adds cooked sugar to a sugar fence for a house at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The piece will be a part of a winter village. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul adds chocolate windows to a sugar house at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The piece will be a part of a winter village. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Finished houses made of sugar, fondant and chocolate at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. They will be a part of a winter village. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Executive Pastry Chef Jean-Luc Daul sets out finished houses made of sugar, fondant and chocolate at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. They will be a part of a winter village. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The winter village created by Four Seasons executive pastry chef Jean-Luc Daul in the lobby of the Las Vegas Strip hotel on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The winter village created by Four Seasons executive pastry chef Jean-Luc Daul in the lobby of the Las Vegas Strip hotel on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The winter village created by Four Seasons executive pastry chef Jean-Luc Daul in the lobby of the Las Vegas Strip hotel on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The winter village created by Four Seasons executive pastry chef Jean-Luc Daul in the lobby of the Las Vegas Strip hotel on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The winter village created by Four Seasons executive pastry chef Jean-Luc Daul in the lobby of the Las Vegas Strip hotel on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The winter village created by Four Seasons executive pastry chef Jean-Luc Daul in the lobby of the Las Vegas Strip hotel on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The winter village created by Four Seasons executive pastry chef Jean-Luc Daul in the lobby of the Las Vegas Strip hotel on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The winter village created by Four Seasons executive pastry chef Jean-Luc Daul in the lobby of the Las Vegas Strip hotel on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The winter village created by Four Seasons executive pastry chef Jean-Luc Daul in the lobby of the Las Vegas Strip hotel on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The winter village created by Four Seasons executive pastry chef Jean-Luc Daul in the lobby of the Las Vegas Strip hotel on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

“Do not drop that house,” chef Courtney Williams exclaims to co-workers, her bright pink holiday socks protruding from under a wooden platform, where she’s adjusting holiday lights.

The “house” is actually a Dr. Seuss-style castle, adorned with oversized sugar snowflakes and holiday packages, that seems to sway in the breeze near the top of the platform.

With the lighting secured, Williams is pulled by those socks from under the platform. She and her cohorts begin coating the wooden slope with hundreds of gallons of royal icing. A few feet to their right stands a massive Christmas tree, behind them two carts of assorted sugar creations.

It’s a little before 7 p.m. on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, and the display shows only hints of what it will become. By the next morning, as holiday guests begin arriving, the team will have transformed the spiral stairwell in the hotel lobby into a sugary winter wonderland that will remain on display through the New Year.

Set behind a white picket fence, a frosting mountainside sprawls down from the door of the castle. A village of bright white fondant cottages, roofs with shingles of crystalized sugar and adorned with chocolate window panes, nestled among a forest of brilliant Christmas trees, oversized white toadstools dotted in silver and gold, monstrous snow-white pumpkins and magical sugar orbs, all crafted of sugar. A curving roadway runs through the center of town, lined with white and silver striped lampposts that appear to bend to a fantastic winter wind. And the entire landscape is dotted with miniature villagers engaged in holiday tasks. There’s even a tiny reindeer that seems to have mistaken the fantasy land, quite clearly labeled as #VEGASSTRONG on its front gate, as someplace closer to the North Pole.

“We have had kids climbing the picket fence and playing with the houses and the snow. And one year I put a mailbox on it, and before I knew it I actually had letters to Santa in the mailbox.”

Over the years, the display has become more compact, more modern, and more striking.

“Back in the day,” the Frenchman recalls, “the gingerbread houses were traditional, like Hansel and Gretel. But this year we’ve completely moved away from it to make it a little more contemporary.”

His current ingredients of choice: fondant, sugar (rolled and poured), frosting and marzipan. (The only remnant of gingerbread is in some spices in the icing, which serve more as a symbolic nod to tradition than anything else.) The color scheme is almost all brilliant white, with bright flashes of silvers, a few dots of gold and the only slightest hints of the rest of the rainbow.

Daul and his team began work on this year’s display two weeks before their late-night installation. Over the course of several days they would take advantage of lulls in the workday to begin creating silicon molds, and using them to create the component pieces of the village out of liquid sugar, or the sugar substitute isomalt (which is less prone to yellowing and crystallization).

The following week was spent working on the wooden frames of the project, which is dismantled each January and kept safely in storage for next year.

“The goal,” Daul explains, “is if I can stop people and get them out of their reality for a minute, and put them in a different place for the holiday, then I think we have achieved what I want to do. Because when people come to Vegas this time of year, it’s not a Christmas destination per se. So we’re trying to give them a taste of that, whatever way we can.”