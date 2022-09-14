Las Vegas Greek Food Festival set to return

The event features more than three dozen food and drink items, including baklava, spanakopita and grilled lamb chops.

Gyros are among the food and drink choices at the Las Vegas Greek Food Festival that runs Sept. 23-25, 2022. (LVGFF)

Folks can choose from more than three dozen food and drink items at the Las Vegas Greek Food Festival that runs Sept. 23-25, 2022. (LVGFF)

Look for trays of spanakopita at the Las Vegas Greek Food Festival that runs Sept. 23-25, 2022. (LVGFF)

The Las Vegas Greek Food Festival, one of the city’s great culinary traditions, returns for its 49th running from Sept. 23 to 25 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 S. El Camino Road.

The event features more than three dozen food and drink items, including teas, Greek coffee, frozen ouzo strawberry margaritas, and retsina and other wines; baklava, Greek pastry puffs, kokakia (filled cake slices) and galaktoboureko (semolina custard baked in phyllo); and tiropita, spanakopita, loukaniko (grilled sausages) and grilled lamb chops.

The event also features live music, folk dancing, a tour of the Byzantine church, a market, a kids zone with rides, and raffles (including a grand prize of $25,000). Free parking. Entry tickets: $7 daily, $15 three days. Purchase/details/deals: lvgff.com or 702-221-8245.

