Las Vegas has the 2 most-photographed restaurants in US
The city also sports two more restaurants among the top 25 on Yelp’s list of Most Photographed Restaurants of the Year
Camera eats first.
That’s the approach for millions of restaurant-goers — capture the dish on your smartphone before tucking in.
Yelp was built, in part, on what has become customary behavior. On Thursday, the platform released its Most Photographed Restaurants of the Year, with Las Vegas places taking four spots, including Nos. 1 and 2.
Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, smack-dab on the Strip at Caesars Palace, leads the list, with images of beef Wellington, lobster risotto and sticky toffee pudding filling its Yelp page. Bacchanal Buffet, also at Caesars Palace, comes in at No. 2; diners love to photograph heaps of snow crab legs.
At No. 11, there’s Vanderpump à Paris in Paris Las Vegas from restaurateur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump. The moody Art Nouveau-inspired interior, elegant cocktails and charcuterie in birdcages draw the lens. Catch in Aria, No. 18 on the list, features one of the city’s most camera-worthy entrances: a tunnel formed from flowers and twinkling lights.
To create the list, Yelp ranked restaurants by how often users submitted photos between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 29, 2023. To ensure geographic diversity, restaurants were limited to five per state.
Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.