Food

Las Vegas has the 2 most-photographed restaurants in US

Las Vegas restaurants top Yelp's list
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Beef Wellington from Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen. (Caesars Palace)
Beef Wellington from Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen. (Caesars Palace)
Chef Gordon Ramsay speaks to guests at his Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace on the ...
Chef Gordon Ramsay speaks to guests at his Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace on the Strip in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The restaurant is celebrating its 5th anniversary in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace on the Strip in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The res ...
Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace on the Strip in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The restaurant by Chef Gordon Ramsay is celebrating its 5th anniversary in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A meet-and-greet event at Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas Thursday, April ...
A meet-and-greet event at Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Lisa Vanderpump at her new restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris in Paris Las Vegas, April 21, 2022. ...
Lisa Vanderpump at her new restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris in Paris Las Vegas, April 21, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The No. 5 cocktail at Vanderpump à Paris, the newest restaurant from reality television star a ...
The No. 5 cocktail at Vanderpump à Paris, the newest restaurant from reality television star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump, at Paris Las Vegas, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Camera eats first.

That’s the approach for millions of restaurant-goers — capture the dish on your smartphone before tucking in.

Yelp was built, in part, on what has become customary behavior. On Thursday, the platform released its Most Photographed Restaurants of the Year, with Las Vegas places taking four spots, including Nos. 1 and 2.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, smack-dab on the Strip at Caesars Palace, leads the list, with images of beef Wellington, lobster risotto and sticky toffee pudding filling its Yelp page. Bacchanal Buffet, also at Caesars Palace, comes in at No. 2; diners love to photograph heaps of snow crab legs.

At No. 11, there’s Vanderpump à Paris in Paris Las Vegas from restaurateur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump. The moody Art Nouveau-inspired interior, elegant cocktails and charcuterie in birdcages draw the lens. Catch in Aria, No. 18 on the list, features one of the city’s most camera-worthy entrances: a tunnel formed from flowers and twinkling lights.

To create the list, Yelp ranked restaurants by how often users submitted photos between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 29, 2023. To ensure geographic diversity, restaurants were limited to five per state.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

