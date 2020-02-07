Las Vegas kosher restaurant to be replaced with oyster bar

Sababa, which was in a plaza at Durango and Desert Inn, is being renovated, will become The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill.

Sababa on Durango Drive has closed. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction is underway on the former Sababa. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A sign in window of the old Sababa space advertises its replacement. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The one-time kosher restaurant Sababa Grille, on Durango Drive at Desert Inn Road, has closed its doors and will be replaced with an oyster bar.

Sababa once was a go-to spot for quick-casual kosher cuisine in the Desert Breeze Park neighborhood. The restaurant’s website is no longer active, redirecting to its Facebook page, where the most recent post is from December 2017.

A visit this week to the former Sababa location found renovations underway on the interior and a sign on the door advertising that a new concept, The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill, is coming soon.

