Las Vegas’ largest wine tasting celebrates its 50th year

Take a sip for scholarship. UNLVino, the oldest and largest wine tasting in Las Vegas, returns for its 50th year from 7 to 10 p.m. May 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Grand Tasting raises scholarship money for students attending the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV. The college is one of the country’s top two hospitality schools, along with the program at Cornell University.

The event features hundreds of wines, beers, spirits and sakes from Southern Glazer’s Wine, Beer and Spirits of Nevada, the UNLVino founder and partner. The event also features dishes presented by notable Vegas restaurants and by students at the Harrah school. UNLVino is a capstone course for the students, who help plan the event — from logistics, marketing and ticket sales to running the student culinary station.

In the past half-century, UNLVino has raised millions of dollars for student scholarships, mentoring and support. Tickets: $100 general admission or $170 VIP, in advance (inclusive of taxes and fees) from unlvtickets.com. General admission is $125 at the door. Details: unlvino.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Carversteak in Resorts World has debuted a seasonal menu available through spring. Among the dozen or so dishes are spring greens and burrata with asparagus and roasted baby beets ($22); corn and clam chowder with smoky bacon, potato and popcorn ($21); parsley-crusted Atlantic salmon with preserved lemon ($42); dukkah spice-crusted Colorado lamb ($82); and a tuxedo chocolate espresso sponge cake with Oreos ($18). Visit carversteak.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Midtown Las Vegas, the mixed-use condominium complex breaking ground Friday in the Arts District, has announced that Bruce Kalman will lead its food and beverage program. Kalman is the chef-owner of SoulBelly BBQ and a James Beard Award nominee.

The marquee project is Midtown x The Pepper Club, with Kalman joining chef Manny Rivera of The Pepper Club in The English Hotel to create a Mediterranean-inspired menu. Other announced Midtown concepts are Glass House Restaurant, Shanghai Nights Speakeasy, a sports bar and tavern, a pizzeria, a Brazilian steakhouse, a specialty bodega and a farmers market. Visit midtownvegas.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Las Vegas Filipino Food Crawl, part of the national celebration of Filipino Food Month in April, runs through April 28 at participating restaurants in Vegas. The event is presented by the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Nevada in partnership with Istorya, which hosts local Filipino pop-up restaurants. Visit faccgn.org for participants.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, chef Michael Symon of Mabel’s Bar & Q in the Palms is hosting Fire Up the Grill with Michael Symon on Mabel’s terrace. The event features a live cooking demonstration, a tasting of a seasonal grilled dish and a signed copy of the chef’s cookbook, “Symon’s Dinners: Cooking Out.” Tickets: $25 from OpenTable.

The class is part of the property’s Culinary Weekend, which runs Friday through Sunday, with a chef challenge across signature restaurants, the Vegas Unstripped tasting at the Palms Pool with top Vegas chefs and bartenders serving special items, and the Unstripped after-party and mai tai competition at Ghost Bar. Weekend details: palms.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Three options for celebrating Kentucky Derby Day, May 3:

■ The South Point is presenting a viewing party in Exhibit Hall, with free admission beginning at 9 a.m. for first-come, first-served seating. The party also features food and drink for purchase, on-site betting windows and a hat contest with cash prizes that begins at 2 p.m. Visit southpointcasino.com.

■ Legacy Club at Circa presents its elevated event from 2 to 5 p.m., with race viewing, open spritz and mint julep bar, Derby-inspired bites and a hat contest. General admission tickets are $150, plus tax and fees, from circalasvegas.com. Inquiries for VIP tables with cocktail service: legacyclubinfo@circalasvegas.com

■ Al Solito Posto, 420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 180, is hosting a gathering beginning at 3 p.m. that offers free admission, à la carte small bites and bourbon-forward cocktails, and a best-dressed contest celebrating Derby fashion. Among the dozen bites and drinks: fried squash blossoms ($12), a diavolo pizza ($17) and a Woodford Reserve mint julep ($14).

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.