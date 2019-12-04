Las Vegas’ Libertine Social rolls out massive pastrami

The dish is one of the restaurant’s large-format dishes labeled “Bigger Commitments” in the menu’s entrée section, each designed to feed four to six people.

Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it's finished in the restaurant's pizza oven to give it a bark. It's then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What's "leftover" is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches. (Al Mancin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami is made to feed four to six people. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jamaal Taherzadeh is going big, and looking for a commitment, on Libertine Social’s new menu. The chef has introduced a pair of large-format dishes labeled “Bigger Commitments” in the menu’s entrée section, each designed to feed four to six people.

There’s a whole roasted black bass with citrus salad, preserved lemon salsa, cucumber and herb yogurt for $125. Or you can get a massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175.

The latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s left over is then returned to the kitchen at the Mandalay Bay gastropub and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.

