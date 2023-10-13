68°F
Food

Las Vegas moonshine flows from NASCAR roots

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2023 - 9:14 am
 
Updated October 13, 2023 - 9:20 am
City Lights Shine moonshine was founded in Las Vegas by a former NASCAR driver and a former NAS ...
City Lights Shine moonshine was founded in Las Vegas by a former NASCAR driver and a former NASCAR official. (City Lights Shine)

City Lights Shine, a moonshine distilled and bottled in Las Vegas by 17A Stillery, has deep (and potent) roots in NASCAR.

Mike Dolan, co-founder and distiller of 17A, was a NASCAR official for more than 20 years, and his radio designation was 17A. Brendan Gaughan, the other founder and a member of the prominent Gaughan family of Vegas, is a retired NASCAR driver who competed in more than 500 races across three series.

City Lights Shine comes in original moonshine, distilled to 82 proof, and blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, cherry lemon and salted caramel, each distilled to 80 proof. The spirits sell for $39.99 for 750 milliliters on the website, citylightsshine.com.

The distillery currently ships to 32 states, offering about two-thirds of the U.S. the spirit of Las Vegas.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

