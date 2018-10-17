Food

Las Vegas native heads The Works kitchen at Gameworks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2018 - 11:00 am
 

Tony Leitera is corporate executive chef for The Works Kitchen at GameWorks, whose seven nationwide locations include one in Town Square. Leitera is that rarity, a native of Las Vegas, and is based here. After GameWorks decided to create The Works Kitchen to develop a brand identity in food and beverage, he went to all of the markets involved to see what people there were eating and what they wanted.

“The mission is really to surprise people with over-the-top, chef-forward food that they wouldn’t expect,” he said, “and to give them something new in family entertainment-center options they haven’t seen before.” An example is hand-stretched, handmade pizza dough fresh daily in each location, “that companies like us aren’t doing. Dry-rubbed wings, over-the-top milkshakes.”

The average customer, he said, is a family with young children.

“What we want to do is make it more of a destination for everybody,” he said, “whether they’re coming in just for dinner or playing games or what.”

Leitera has been executive chef and general manager at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen + Bar, executive sous chef at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, executive chef/partner at Capital Grille in Indianapolis and opening chef at Cafe Deco at The Venetian Macau, and he has worked at Wolfgang Puck restaurants.

With three small children at home he’s extremely busy with family and often takes his kids to parks. He and his wife are involved with The Cupcake Girls, a local nonprofit that provides support and resources for women in the sex industry.

Review-Journal: Always in your fridge?

Leitera: Fruits, vegetables and Eggo waffles. We have a 2-, 4- and 6-year-old at home and they eat Eggos every day. And every sauce and spice I can get my hands on. That’s where I do the majority of my creative thinking.

Currently obsessed with?

For the past two years, beef jerky, and jerkying anything I can possibly find — bottom round, short ribs, fruits, vegetables, trying new spice and flavor combinations.

Newest Las Vegas discovery?

We found a great little sushi place near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue called Sushi Twister. We do Uber Eats runs regularly.

Favorite indulgence?

Belgian-style ales. Tenaya Creek makes one called The Dutch that’s as good as it gets.

I never eat …

If it won’t make me sick, I’ll eat it. But if it’s something I’m making for myself, I stay away from pickles and mustard.

Favorite brunch at home?

We like to make pancakes and put things in them that shouldn’t be in them, like leftover ramen noodles or leftover pizza, candy bars, bacon — whatever we have in the fridge. The kids really enjoy it, and actually the pizza one turned out really good.

Best tip for home cooks?

Take something that you like and work at perfecting it. There’s so much literature and books and the internet to give you an idea of what it is. And then try it. You’ll never know how to do it unless you’ve failed at it a couple of times and moved forward.

What are you working on at The Works Kitchen?

What we’re really working on is perfecting our style of pizza. There’s dozens of different styles. What we’re going for is that artisanal style — crispy and chewy dough. We’re getting close to what I think is that perfect pizza — new ingredients, things that people wouldn’t expect to see on it, like brisket and jambalaya shrimp, and whatever else that can go with it.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian Macau.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Food Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like