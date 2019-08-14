Las Vegas nonprofit finds a sweet way to increase revenue

Opportunity Village now offers Bakery Treats, assortments of sweet goodies, with boxes starting at $9.99.

Opportunity Village

Opportunity Village’s products just got a little sweeter.

The nonprofit for people with intellectual disabilities now produces Bakery Treats, which are assortments of freshly baked brownies, biscotti, muffins, chocolate thumbprints, orange bars, salted caramel crumble bars, carrot cake, Nutella roll, wedding cookies and salted caramel blondie cake, with boxes starting at $9.99. Vegan and gluten-free options are available.

The new project is in addition to the organization’s cookie line and catering service. Proceeds benefit adults with disabilities in Southern Nevada. For more information or to order, visit ovtreats.com.

­— Heidi Knapp Rinella