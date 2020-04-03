Las Vegas offers several options for Passover dinner to go

Orders still are being taken by Bagel Cafe, Rooster Boy Cafe and Weiss Restaurant, Deli & Bakery for Passover dinners and a la carte favorites like matzo ball soup and chopped liver.

Matzo is a form of unleavened bread that is a staple during the Passover holiday. (Review-Journal file photo)

Three more local restaurants have announced that they’re offering Passover dinners to go.

The Bagel Cafe, 301 N. Buffalo Drive, is taking orders through Sunday for dinner on Wednesday, the first night of Passover, but they’re offering the service through April 15. The Bagel Cafe’s Passover dinner starts with a choice of gefilte fish with horseradish sauce, chopped liver or fruit salad, followed by matzo ball soup, an entree choice of whole roast chicken or brisket and gravy, vegetables, potato pancakes with applesauce, matzo crackers and vanilla macaroons. Available to serve increments of two people, it’s $45. A la carte items such as brisket by the pound, a whole roast chicken, noodle kugel, potato pancakes, rugula and mandell bread also are available. To order, call 702-255-3444.

Rooster Boy Cafe, 2620 Regatta Drive, is offering a Passover menu of a variety of dishes that serve four: chicken and dill matzo ball soup, $15 per quart; Apple and Almond Harvest, $15; carrots with honey and harissa, $15; potato kugel with horseradish, $14; organic chicory and cucumber salad, $18; baked salmon with sumac, lemon and dill, $26 per pound; slow-braised brisket with garlic and herbs, $25 per pound; apricot and currant roasted chicken, $20 each; and coconut meringues with Chantilly cream and chocolate sauce, $24 for four pieces. To order, call 702-560-2453.

And Weiss Restaurant, Deli & Bakery, 2744 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, is taking orders through Sunday for a Passover dinner of soup or house salad, chopped liver, roasted herb chicken or braised brisket with roasted potatoes and vegetables, and macaroons, for $22.95 per person. Weiss also has fish, meat and salad platters and a la carte items such as potato pancakes, $7.49 per pound; challah, $4.95 or $7.50; challah with raisins, $5.50 or $7.95; and chopped liver, $11.99 per pound. Order at 702-454-0565.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.