Las Vegas pizzeria named among top 50 in US

The pizzeria has four ovens to create pies ranging from classic Neapolitan to Sicilian, Roman to gluten-free.

Pizza Rock in downtown Las Vegas, owned by celebrated pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, has been named among the 50 best pizzerias in the U.S. for 2023 by the 50 Top Pizza guide, based in Italy. (Provided to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s another accolade for Pizza Rock and its owner Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion.

50 Top Pizza, a guide (based in Italy) to the top pizzas and pizzaioli on the planet, recently released its list of the 50 best pizzerias in the U.S. for 2023. Pizza Rock came in at No. 18, the only Las Vegas pizzeria to be recognized.

“Tony Gemignani’s style has conquered Las Vegas,” the listing citation reads. “Here is a large variety on offer in this venue which demonstrates Tony Gemignani idea of pizza: It is a world enriched by many different styles which he interprets with the flair of his personality.”

At Pizza Rock, those styles range from classic Neapolitan and New York to Sicilian, Roman and gluten-free. Pizza Rock opened downtown in October 2013. A location at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson followed in 2015. Gemignani also has Pizza Rock and Slice House by Tony Gemignani at Allegiant Stadium.

Una Pizza Napoletana of New York City came in at No. 1 for 2023, as it did in 2022. In all, 10 New York City pizzerias received recognition; San Francisco, Miami and Portland, Ore., followed with three each.

The highly regarded 50 Top Pizza annually publishes lists of the best pizzerias for Italy, greater Europe, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. The company also confers awards in various pizza catgories, publishes industry research, and sponsors Pizza Week gatherings (in Rome and Barcelona in 2023).

