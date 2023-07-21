97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Las Vegas pizzeria named among top 50 in US

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Pizza Rock in downtown Las Vegas, owned by celebrated pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, has been named ...
Pizza Rock in downtown Las Vegas, owned by celebrated pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, has been named among the 50 best pizzerias in the U.S. for 2023 by the 50 Top Pizza guide, based in Italy. (Provided to Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pizza Rock in downtown Las Vegas, owned by celebrated pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, has been named ...
Pizza Rock in downtown Las Vegas, owned by celebrated pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, has been named among the 50 best pizzerias in the U.S. for 2023 by the 50 Top Pizza guide, based in Italy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

It’s another accolade for Pizza Rock and its owner Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion.

50 Top Pizza, a guide (based in Italy) to the top pizzas and pizzaioli on the planet, recently released its list of the 50 best pizzerias in the U.S. for 2023. Pizza Rock came in at No. 18, the only Las Vegas pizzeria to be recognized.

“Tony Gemignani’s style has conquered Las Vegas,” the listing citation reads. “Here is a large variety on offer in this venue which demonstrates Tony Gemignani idea of pizza: It is a world enriched by many different styles which he interprets with the flair of his personality.”

At Pizza Rock, those styles range from classic Neapolitan and New York to Sicilian, Roman and gluten-free. Pizza Rock opened downtown in October 2013. A location at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson followed in 2015. Gemignani also has Pizza Rock and Slice House by Tony Gemignani at Allegiant Stadium.

Una Pizza Napoletana of New York City came in at No. 1 for 2023, as it did in 2022. In all, 10 New York City pizzerias received recognition; San Francisco, Miami and Portland, Ore., followed with three each.

The highly regarded 50 Top Pizza annually publishes lists of the best pizzerias for Italy, greater Europe, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. The company also confers awards in various pizza catgories, publishes industry research, and sponsors Pizza Week gatherings (in Rome and Barcelona in 2023).

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘I wish there was better health care here’: Radiology changes magnify doctor shortage
‘I wish there was better health care here’: Radiology changes magnify doctor shortage
2
California ticket wins $1B Powerball prize, one of largest in history
California ticket wins $1B Powerball prize, one of largest in history
3
Tropicana demolition plan on hold as A’s finalize ballpark plan
Tropicana demolition plan on hold as A’s finalize ballpark plan
4
Home searched in Tupac killing tied to wife of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis
Home searched in Tupac killing tied to wife of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis
5
Boring’s Vegas Loop expansion includes 81 stations
Boring’s Vegas Loop expansion includes 81 stations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Curry powder and fresh ginger add a touch of spice to this cold cucumber soup. (Gretchen McKay/ ...
Beat the summer heat with these refreshing cold soups
By Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cucumbers have the highest water content of any food, which makes them the perfect ingredient to chill out on a hot summer day.

Golden Knights William Karlsson (71) leaps onto the home plate for his home run during the Batt ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Knights-Raiders Battle for Vegas charity softball game, the Sand Dollar Lounge’s anniversary bash and a tribute to Taylor Swift lead this week’s lineup.

More stories
Mamma Mia! Tickets now on sale for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival
Mamma Mia! Tickets now on sale for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival
These 7 Las Vegas mom-and-pop shops are among the best in the US
These 7 Las Vegas mom-and-pop shops are among the best in the US
World champion pizza maker opens pizzeria and pub in Chinatown
World champion pizza maker opens pizzeria and pub in Chinatown
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
NYC chef duo to open 2 more restaurants in Las Vegas Valley
NYC chef duo to open 2 more restaurants in Las Vegas Valley