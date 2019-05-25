Las Vegas pools, dayclubs offer delicious dining options — Part 1

Check out the diverse dining options offered poolside at Kaos at The Palms and Nomad on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nothing says summer in Las Vegas like lounging or partying poolside.

And from resort pools to dayclubs, chefs are working overtime to provide diverse dining options that ensure you don’t have to leave your daybed or cabana when you get hungry.

Al Mancini recently toured five Las Vegas resort pools for Taste of the Town to see what’s on the menu.

In this first part of the episode, he visits Kaos at The Palms and Nomad.