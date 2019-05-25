Las Vegas pools, dayclubs offer delicious dining options — Part 2

Continuing the tour of Las Vegas pool and dayclub food choices.

Nothing says summer in Las Vegas like lounging or partying poolside.

And from resort pools to dayclubs, chefs are working overtime to provide diverse dining options that ensure you don’t have to leave your daybed or cabana when you get hungry.

Al Mancini recently toured five Las Vegas pools for Taste of the Town to see what’s on the menu.

In this second part of this episode, he visits Tao Beach, the Elation Pool at The STRAT and Marquee Dayclub.

Check out part 1 for more from Kaos at The Palms and Nomad.